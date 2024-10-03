trendingPhotosDetail

Cancer-causing chemicals found in 12 varieties of cake, here's all you need to know

Are you a cake lover? Well, you need to be a little cautious as several bakeries use carcinogenic ingredients or cancer-causing chemicals to prepare these sweet desserts, a glimpse of which is enough to make you drool.

The Karnataka Food Safety and Quality Department has issued a warning against the use of carcinogenic ingredients used by several bakeries in the state. It has also urged the public to exercise caution while buying cakes of different varieties and flavours.

1. Carcinogenic substances detected in cakes

Tests conducted on cakes from different bakeries in Bengaluru have thrown light on the use of cancer-causing chemicals while preparing the dessert, according to a report by Vijayavani.

2. Certain varieties that contain the cancer-causing agents

The tests also revealed that certain varieties including red velvet and black forest cakes, which are prepared using artificial colours, pose serious health concerns.

3. Tests reveal use of artificial colours

Tests which were conducted on various cakes have revealed the use of certain artificial colours including Allura Red, Sunset Yellow FCF, Ponso 4R, Tartrazine, and Carmoisine, highlighting the risk of severe health issues.

4. What does the FSSAI say?

Food colours and flavouring agents are widely used to attract customers and add flavour to eatables. The FSSAI (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India) has permitted the use of certain food colouring agents such as chlorophyll, caramel, saffron, etc.

5. What should you do?