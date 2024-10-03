Search icon
trendingPhotosDetailEnglish3111130
HomePhotos

Cancer-causing chemicals found in 12 varieties of cake, here's all you need to know

Are you a cake lover? Well, you need to be a little cautious as several bakeries use carcinogenic ingredients or cancer-causing chemicals to prepare these sweet desserts, a glimpse of which is enough to make you drool.

  • Meemansa Shekhawat
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Oct 03, 2024, 11:29 AM IST

The Karnataka Food Safety and Quality Department has issued a warning against the use of carcinogenic ingredients used by several bakeries in the state. It has also urged the public to exercise caution while buying cakes of different varieties and flavours. 

1. Carcinogenic substances detected in cakes

Carcinogenic substances detected in cakes
1/5

Tests conducted on cakes from different bakeries in Bengaluru have thrown light on the use of cancer-causing chemicals while preparing the dessert, according to a report by Vijayavani. 

2. Certain varieties that contain the cancer-causing agents

Certain varieties that contain the cancer-causing agents
2/5

The tests also revealed that certain varieties including red velvet and black forest cakes, which are prepared using artificial colours, pose serious health concerns. 

3. Tests reveal use of artificial colours

Tests reveal use of artificial colours
3/5

Tests which were conducted on various cakes have revealed the use of certain artificial colours including Allura Red, Sunset Yellow FCF, Ponso 4R, Tartrazine, and Carmoisine, highlighting the risk of severe health issues. 

4. What does the FSSAI say?

What does the FSSAI say?
4/5

Food colours and flavouring agents are widely used to attract customers and add flavour to eatables. The FSSAI (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India) has permitted the use of certain food colouring agents such as chlorophyll, caramel, saffron, etc. 

5. What should you do?

What should you do?
5/5

Be cautious of what you are eating. Try to limit the consumption of high-calorie desserts from outside. Prefer to prepare cakes at home using either a cooker or microwave oven. Similarly, instead of using artificial sweeteners, go for dark chocolates or jaggery. 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Navratri 2024: Top 6 restaurants in Delhi-NCR to enjoy Navratri vrat thalis
Bollywood's richest best friends have combined net worth of Rs 11,900 crore, gave six superhits together, they are...
Cancer-causing chemicals found in 12 varieties of cake, here's all you need to know
7 habits kids directly learn from their mother
10 thirst trap, sexy photos of Malaika Arora
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Israel launches airstrike in Lebanon's Beirut, 5 killed
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews