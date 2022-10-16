Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Symptoms of aggressive breast cancer

Locally progressed diseases, including inflammatory breast cancer, can spread to nearby tissues.
Rarely occurring inflammatory breast cancer causes the breast to become red, puffy, and sensitive and spreads quickly. The redness and swelling of inflammatory breast cancer result from cancer cells blocking lymphatic veins in the skin overlying the breast.
Unlike other types of breast cancer, inflammatory breast cancer seldom manifests as a lump. Instead, inflammatory breast cancer manifests itself via symptoms like:
Alteration of one breast's appearance that occurs rapidly over the period of a few weeks. Conspicuous fullness, heaviness, or enlargement of one breast
Breast discoloration might look like red, purple, pink, or bruised skin.
Unusual warmth in the breast that is affected, dimples or ridges on the skin of the breast that is affected.
Feelings of tenderness, pain, or ache in the afflicted breast.
The nipple in the afflicted breast may flatten or curve inward.
Symptoms of this condition include lymphadenopathy, which manifests as swollen lymph nodes either subclavian, subscapular.
