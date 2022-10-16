Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Symptoms of aggressive breast cancer

Rarely occurring inflammatory breast cancer causes the breast to become red, puffy, and sensitive and spreads quickly. The redness and swelling of inflammatory breast cancer result from cancer cells blocking lymphatic veins in the skin overlying the breast.

Locally advanced disease, such as inflammatory breast cancer, can migrate from its original site to neighbouring tissues and maybe even lymph nodes.

Unlike other types of breast cancer, inflammatory breast cancer seldom manifests as a lump. Instead, inflammatory breast cancer manifests itself via symptoms like: