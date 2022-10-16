Search icon
Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Symptoms of aggressive breast cancer

Locally progressed diseases, including inflammatory breast cancer, can spread to nearby tissues.

  • Oct 15, 2022, 11:38 PM IST

Rarely occurring inflammatory breast cancer causes the breast to become red, puffy, and sensitive and spreads quickly. The redness and swelling of inflammatory breast cancer result from cancer cells blocking lymphatic veins in the skin overlying the breast.

Locally advanced disease, such as inflammatory breast cancer, can migrate from its original site to neighbouring tissues and maybe even lymph nodes.

Unlike other types of breast cancer, inflammatory breast cancer seldom manifests as a lump. Instead, inflammatory breast cancer manifests itself via symptoms like:

1. Symptoms of aggressive breast cancer

Symptoms of aggressive breast cancer
1/6

Alteration of one breast's appearance that occurs rapidly over the period of a few weeks. Conspicuous fullness, heaviness, or enlargement of one breast

2. Symptoms of aggressive breast cancer

Symptoms of aggressive breast cancer
2/6

Breast discoloration might look like red, purple, pink, or bruised skin.

3. Symptoms of aggressive breast cancer

Symptoms of aggressive breast cancer
3/6

Unusual warmth in the breast that is affected, dimples or ridges on the skin of the breast that is affected.

4. Symptoms of aggressive breast cancer

Symptoms of aggressive breast cancer
4/6

Feelings of tenderness, pain, or ache in the afflicted breast.

5. Symptoms of aggressive breast cancer

Symptoms of aggressive breast cancer
5/6

The nipple in the afflicted breast may flatten or curve inward.

6. Symptoms of aggressive breast cancer

Symptoms of aggressive breast cancer
6/6

Symptoms of this condition include lymphadenopathy, which manifests as swollen lymph nodes either subclavian, subscapular.

(With inputs from ANI)

Viral video: Daughter gifts father brand new car, his reaction wins internet
