Blockage in heart can increase risk of heart attack: Know warnings signs, symptoms, treatment and more

If there is something wrong with coronary arteries or there is a blockage due to any reason, then it usually gives you many warning signs of a heart attack.

Heart attack cases are continuously increasing across the country. The incidents of heat-related deaths have grown fear among people in the past few years. Episodes of cardiac arrest and heart attack are also prevalent in people from young age group. To prevent such heart-related issues, it is important that we should know whether there is any major blockage in the arteries of our heart.

The coronary arteries are the major blood vessels in your body that supply blood to your heart. If there is something wrong with them or there is a blockage due to any reason, then it usually gives you many warning signs of heart attack.