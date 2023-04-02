Blockage in heart can increase risk of heart attack: Know warnings signs, symptoms, treatment and more

If there is something wrong with coronary arteries or there is a blockage due to any reason, then it usually gives you many warning signs of a heart attack.
Heart attack cases are continuously increasing across the country. The incidents of heat-related deaths have grown fear among people in the past few years. Episodes of cardiac arrest and heart attack are also prevalent in people from young age group. To prevent such heart-related issues, it is important that we should know whether there is any major blockage in the arteries of our heart.
The coronary arteries are the major blood vessels in your body that supply blood to your heart. If there is something wrong with them or there is a blockage due to any reason, then it usually gives you many warning signs of heart attack.
1. Warning signs
You may have heaviness in the chest when the veins of the heart are blocked. Even after doing a little exercise, you start gasping or you feel chest pain, suffocation, restlessness, and unwell, then these can be symptoms of heart attack.
Fatigue, shortness of breath, sudden rapid heartbeat are also signs of a heart attack that your arteries are giving you. Apart from this, chest pain or pressure in patients with heart disease, diabetes and high blood pressure can be a sign of heart attack.
2. What to do when having symptoms?
If a patient feels these symptoms, then he or she should immediately see a cardiologist i.e. heart doctor. Especially if you have a family history of diseases like high blood pressure, and diabetes, then you should get a complete checkup of your heart done
3. Signs of having heart attack
Early signs of a heart attack include severe chest pain, heaviness, tingling in the jaw, back, or left arm, sweating, and restlessness. If this happens, you should immediately call the emergency medical helpline number for assistance.
4. Treatment for heart blockage
Patients who have less than 70 percent blockage are treated with medicines. Patients with more than 75 percent blockage with symptoms are treated with either angioplasty or bypass surgery.
5. How to keep your heart healthy?
1. Stop using tobacco.
2. Abstain from alcohol.
2. Keep diseases like diabetes, high blood pressure and cholesterol under control, for which they should be checked regularly.
3. Avoid stress.
4. Get at least 7-8 hours of sound sleep every day.
5. Eat healthy food and avoid foods made of salt, fat and sugar. Try to stay away from sweets, junk food and street food.
6. Keep weight under control
7. Exercise regularly. To stay healthy and fit, you can do brisk walk for 35-45 minutes at least 5 days a week.
(Disclaimer: This article is meant to be informative. Kindly, always consult a professional doctor.)