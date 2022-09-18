Benefits of hot water: 5 reasons why we should have warm water daily

Drinking a glass of warm water daily can provide many health benefits from weight loss to glowing skin.
We all know that the first rule of health and nutrition is to stay hydrated. The human body can still survive without food for weeks but we humans cannot last even a few days without water. You may stay healthy and fit by drinking a cup of warm water in the morning. If you drink a hot cup of water every morning, you can help your body get rid of harmful toxins.
1. Weight Loss
You may help your body break down the adipose tissue (or body fat) in your body by starting your day with a glass of warm water with lemon. Warm water helps to break down body fat, facilitating its simple burning by the digestive system.
2. Improved Metabolism
Your metabolism can be boosted by drinking 6 to 8 glasses of warm water daily.
3. Glowing Skin
Dehydration makes your skin more vulnerable to premature wrinkling which can be improved by drinking more water.
4. Menstrual cramps
Stomach muscles are relaxed by warm water, which also lessens menstrual pain. Additionally, it improves capillary circulation and helps in body muscle relaxation.
5. Premature Aging
Warm water helps repair skin cells. You'll notice smoother, softer skin if you drink a glass of warm water every day.