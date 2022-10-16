Search icon
Arthritis: Know about its types and lifestyle changes that can help reduce joint pain and stiffness

Check here how these simple lifestyle changes can help manage arthritis problems.

  • DNA Web Team
  • Oct 16, 2022, 08:33 PM IST

Arthritis is when you experience inflammation or swelling of one or more joints. The most common types of arthritis are osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis.  The autoimmune condition that causes inflammation in your joints, needs to be taken care of depending on the severity of your disease and the stage that you are in. 

Types of arthritis: 

  • Ankylosing spondylitis
  • Gout
  • Juvenile idiopathic arthritis
  • Osteoarthritis
  • Psoriatic arthritis
  • Reactive arthritis
  • Rheumatoid arthritis
  • Septic arthritis
  • Thumb arthritis.

Regular exercise is very important for arthritis management. Having said that, overdoing physical activity can harm you too.  Here are some lifestyle changes that can help in managing arthritis.

1. Lose weight

Excessive weight is a common risk factor for early osteoarthritis. Three times of our body weight pressure comes on the knees during certain activities. By weight reduction, early arthritis can be prevented and also significant pain relief in those who are already suffering from it.

2. Modify your physical activities

People with knee pain should avoid activities like jogging, squatting, skipping, and sitting on the floor. It is also advisable that these people only use the western commode. This would help in the further progression of joint damage and reduce pain.

3. Regular exercises

Strong muscles stabilise the joints and joint movement and are also good for joint surface nutrition, so regular exercise is as important as taking medicines.

4. Vitamin supplements

To make bones stronger and improve nerves, intake of Vitamin D and Vitamin B12 is proven to be extremely helpful. Prolonged deficiency of vitamins can also cause early cartilage damage leading to arthritis.

5. Yoga

Yoga helps indirectly by controlling stress and improving metabolism. By doing yoga regularly, the pain threshold increases which reduces the requirement for pain killer.

