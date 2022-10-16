Arthritis: Know about its types and lifestyle changes that can help reduce joint pain and stiffness

Arthritis is when you experience inflammation or swelling of one or more joints. The most common types of arthritis are osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis. The autoimmune condition that causes inflammation in your joints, needs to be taken care of depending on the severity of your disease and the stage that you are in.

Types of arthritis:

Ankylosing spondylitis

Gout

Juvenile idiopathic arthritis

Osteoarthritis

Psoriatic arthritis

Reactive arthritis

Rheumatoid arthritis

Septic arthritis

Thumb arthritis.

Regular exercise is very important for arthritis management. Having said that, overdoing physical activity can harm you too. Here are some lifestyle changes that can help in managing arthritis.