Arthritis: Know about its types and lifestyle changes that can help reduce joint pain and stiffness

Arthritis is when you experience inflammation or swelling of one or more joints. The most common types of arthritis are osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis. The autoimmune condition that causes inflammation in your joints, needs to be taken care of depending on the severity of your disease and the stage that you are in.
Types of arthritis:
Regular exercise is very important for arthritis management. Having said that, overdoing physical activity can harm you too. Here are some lifestyle changes that can help in managing arthritis.
1. Lose weight
Excessive weight is a common risk factor for early osteoarthritis. Three times of our body weight pressure comes on the knees during certain activities. By weight reduction, early arthritis can be prevented and also significant pain relief in those who are already suffering from it.
2. Modify your physical activities
People with knee pain should avoid activities like jogging, squatting, skipping, and sitting on the floor. It is also advisable that these people only use the western commode. This would help in the further progression of joint damage and reduce pain.
3. Regular exercises
Strong muscles stabilise the joints and joint movement and are also good for joint surface nutrition, so regular exercise is as important as taking medicines.
4. Vitamin supplements
To make bones stronger and improve nerves, intake of Vitamin D and Vitamin B12 is proven to be extremely helpful. Prolonged deficiency of vitamins can also cause early cartilage damage leading to arthritis.
5. Yoga
Yoga helps indirectly by controlling stress and improving metabolism. By doing yoga regularly, the pain threshold increases which reduces the requirement for pain killer.