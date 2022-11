Air Quality Index: A look at ways to improve AQI at home

Read below these few methods that can help to improve the air quality of your house.

The air quality also deteriorates as the temperature drops. If you look out your window, all you will see is smoke and dust. At this moment, staying indoors would seem to be a much wiser choice than going outside. Many people are unaware of the fact that indoor air is far more contaminated than outdoor air. Despite the fact that the pollutants may not be visible, the minute particles can still be harmful to your health. And now that we are spending more time inside our houses, it gets more important to improve the quality of air inside your house.