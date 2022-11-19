Air pollution: Effective measures to protect your lungs during poor AQI

Here are some efficient methods for cleansing your lungs and preventing further damage from air pollution.
Poor air quality can cause or worsen infections, lung cancer, and chronic lung diseases like asthma. Those who already have lung diseases are at higher risk. The current spike in poor air quality has increased our exposure to pollutants even more.
1. Exercise regularly
Along with enhancing one's physical and emotional well-being and reducing the risk of contracting a number of diseases, regular exercise can help people maintain healthy lungs.
2. Infections
One may become more susceptible to infections due to the current weather and air quality. you can prevent further damage to your lungs by getting vaccinated against the flu and pneumonia.
3. cleaning
Try to clean indoors and maintain indoor air quality. Sweep and dust your home regularly.
4. Fragrance-free
Inside the house, don't burn agarbattis or incense. Also, avoid using mosquito coils. Instead, use an air purifier. Owners should put in a top-notch exhaust fan in their kitchen to stop smoke from filling the entire building.
5. Healthy diet
Changing your diet can also benefit the health of your lungs, especially if you have a chronic illness.