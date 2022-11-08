Air Pollution: Delhi's AQI remains 'very poor,' check out these morning drinks to detoxify your lungs

Here are some morning drinks that you can prepare to detoxify your lungs.

On Tuesday morning, the air quality index (AQI) for Delhi was registered as being in the "very poor" category for the fourth day in a row, despite the weather prediction of afternoon drizzle or light showers. According to data released by the India Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature reached 17.2 degrees Celsius, three degrees more than the season's average (IMD).

Data from the Central Pollution Control Board show that on Tuesday morning around 9.15 am, the capital's 24-hour average AQI was 348. Residents of the nation's capital have reported chest infections, breathing issues, and other lung-related issues as a result of the deteriorating air quality.









