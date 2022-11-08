Air Pollution: Delhi's AQI remains 'very poor,' check out these morning drinks to detoxify your lungs

Here are some morning drinks that you can prepare to detoxify your lungs.
On Tuesday morning, the air quality index (AQI) for Delhi was registered as being in the "very poor" category for the fourth day in a row, despite the weather prediction of afternoon drizzle or light showers. According to data released by the India Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature reached 17.2 degrees Celsius, three degrees more than the season's average (IMD).
Data from the Central Pollution Control Board show that on Tuesday morning around 9.15 am, the capital's 24-hour average AQI was 348. Residents of the nation's capital have reported chest infections, breathing issues, and other lung-related issues as a result of the deteriorating air quality.
1. Green tea
Nowadays, green tea is widely consumed and is becoming ingrained in our daily lives. Its abundance in antioxidants may help prevent or lessen lung discomfort. A fantastic technique to clean the lungs may be to drink two to three cups of green tea daily, ideally in the morning and after dinner.
2. Mulethi Tea
A cough, cold, sore throat, and lungs can all be treated by taking mulethi with honey and water. It is believed that consistently consuming mulethi, popularly known as licorice, lowers the risk of developing heart disease.
3. Honey in hot water
Until the level of pollution decreases, this potent beverage is the ideal choice because it can aid in detoxification and assist the body fight off the impacts of contaminants. Due to its anti-inflammatory effects, honey can aid in the body's ability to rid itself of the infection that initially gave rise to your sore throat.
4. Ginger-turmeric tea
The anti-inflammatory properties of turmeric can help with cold, cough, and congestion. The traditional haldi doodh or a turmeric ginger drink can be consumed because they both contain anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and anti-cancerous properties. Ginger can relieve congestion while also treating nausea.
5. Cinnamon tea
Due to its high antioxidant and anti-inflammatory content, cinnamon can help to reduce respiratory disease, lower blood pressure, and regulate blood sugar levels.
