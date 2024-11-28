HEALTH
Rishika Baranwal | Nov 28, 2024, 01:44 PM IST
1.Spinach
Spinach is rich in lutein and zeaxanthin. It protects your eyes from harmful UV rays and free radicals.
2.Salmon
Salmon is rich in omega 3 fatty acids. It keeps your retina healthy, prevents from dry eyes and lowers the risk of macular degeneration.
3.Blueberries
Blueberries are antioxidant rich. It can reduce inflammation and improve circulation for sharper and healthier vision.
4.Sweet potato
Sweet potatoes are high in vitamin A, which help in boosting night vision and protects you from dry eyes.
5.Almonds
Almonds provide plenty of vitamin E, which prevents age related damage and helps in long term eye health.
6.Eggs
Egg yolks are a source of lutein and zeaxanthin, which enhances your eyes' ability to fight light damage.
7.Oranges
Rich in vitamin C, oranges help in protecting your eyes from cataracts.
