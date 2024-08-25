6 vegetarian foods with more protein than eggs

From lentils to chia seeds: 6 ways to fulfill your daily protein need
In the realm of nutrition, eggs stand out as a top-notch protein source, especially for those aiming to build muscle mass. With around 6.42 grams of protein packed into a single large egg, it's a go-to choice for many. Yet, if you follow a vegetarian diet and fear falling short on protein, you will be surprised to know that there are a lot of vegetarian alternatives that are equally beneficial for our health. Check out these equally nourishing options to meet your daily protein needs.
1. Lentils
Lentils are legumes that are high in protein, fiber, and various vitamins and minerals. They come in different colors like green, brown, and red and are a staple in many cuisines worldwide. Lentils can be used in soups, stews, salads, or made into flavorful dals (Indian lentil dishes).
2. Chickpeas
Chickpeas, also known as garbanzo beans, are a versatile legume rich in protein, fiber, and folate. They are commonly used in dishes like hummus, falafel, curries, salads, and roasted as a crunchy snack. Chickpeas are a popular plant-based protein source.
3. Chia seeds
Chia seeds are tiny seeds that are packed with protein, omega-3 fatty acids, fiber, and antioxidants. When soaked in liquid, chia seeds form a gel-like consistency, making them a popular ingredient in puddings, smoothies, oatmeal, and baked goods.
4. Greek yogurt
Greek yogurt is a strained yogurt that is higher in protein than regular yogurt. It is rich in probiotics, calcium, and B vitamins. Greek yogurt can be enjoyed on its own, mixed with fruits and nuts, used in smoothies, or as a substitute for sour cream in recipes.
5. Almonds
Almonds are nutrient-dense nuts that are high in protein, healthy fats, vitamin E, and magnesium. They make a satisfying snack and can be used in various forms like almond butter, almond milk, or chopped and sprinkled on salads, yogurt, or oatmeal for added crunch and nutrition.
6. Pumpkin seeds
Pumpkin seeds, also known as pepitas, are nutrient-dense seeds that are high in protein, iron, magnesium, and zinc. They make a crunchy and flavorful snack and can be added to salads, granola, or used as a topping for soups and stews.