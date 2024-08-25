Search icon
trendingPhotosDetailEnglish3104061
HomePhotos

6 vegetarian foods with more protein than eggs

From lentils to chia seeds: 6 ways to fulfill your daily protein need

  • Apurwa Amit
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Aug 25, 2024, 01:42 PM IST

In the realm of nutrition, eggs stand out as a top-notch protein source, especially for those aiming to build muscle mass. With around 6.42 grams of protein packed into a single large egg, it's a go-to choice for many. Yet, if you follow a vegetarian diet and fear falling short on protein, you will be surprised to know that there are a lot of vegetarian alternatives that are equally beneficial for our health. Check out these equally nourishing options to meet your daily protein needs.

1. Lentils

Lentils
1/6

Lentils are legumes that are high in protein, fiber, and various vitamins and minerals. They come in different colors like green, brown, and red and are a staple in many cuisines worldwide. Lentils can be used in soups, stews, salads, or made into flavorful dals (Indian lentil dishes).

2. Chickpeas

Chickpeas
2/6

Chickpeas, also known as garbanzo beans, are a versatile legume rich in protein, fiber, and folate. They are commonly used in dishes like hummus, falafel, curries, salads, and roasted as a crunchy snack. Chickpeas are a popular plant-based protein source.

3. Chia seeds

Chia seeds
3/6

Chia seeds are tiny seeds that are packed with protein, omega-3 fatty acids, fiber, and antioxidants. When soaked in liquid, chia seeds form a gel-like consistency, making them a popular ingredient in puddings, smoothies, oatmeal, and baked goods.

 

4. Greek yogurt

Greek yogurt
4/6

Greek yogurt is a strained yogurt that is higher in protein than regular yogurt. It is rich in probiotics, calcium, and B vitamins. Greek yogurt can be enjoyed on its own, mixed with fruits and nuts, used in smoothies, or as a substitute for sour cream in recipes.

 

5. Almonds

Almonds
5/6

Almonds are nutrient-dense nuts that are high in protein, healthy fats, vitamin E, and magnesium. They make a satisfying snack and can be used in various forms like almond butter, almond milk, or chopped and sprinkled on salads, yogurt, or oatmeal for added crunch and nutrition.

6. Pumpkin seeds

Pumpkin seeds
6/6

Pumpkin seeds, also known as pepitas, are nutrient-dense seeds that are high in protein, iron, magnesium, and zinc. They make a crunchy and flavorful snack and can be added to salads, granola, or used as a topping for soups and stews.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
This Amitabh film was remake of Tamil hit, superstar almost decided to quit film, underperformed at box office, is now..
6 vegetarian foods with more protein than eggs
Viral: Malaika Arora burns the internet with sizzling photos in bikini
Ultraviolette F77 to ​​Tork Kratos R: Top 6 electric bikes in India
Meet actor who earned Rs 50 for debut role, was unemployed for 8 years, one TV show changed life, now he owns...
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Mohammed Shami's new look, Sania Mirza's latest post burn the internet, fans request them to...
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews