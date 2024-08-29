Search icon
trendingPhotosDetailEnglish3104941
HomePhotos

5 symptoms of colon cancer to never ignore

If you or someone you know experiences any of these signs, it's essential to consult a healthcare professional promptly.

  • Shweta Singh
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Aug 29, 2024, 04:51 PM IST

Colon cancer is a serious health condition that often goes unnoticed in its early stages due to subtle symptoms. However, early detection is crucial for effective treatment and better outcomes. Being aware of the warning signs can make a significant difference in recognizing the disease before it progresses. Below are five key symptoms of colon cancer that should never be ignored. If you or someone you know experiences any of these signs, it's essential to consult a healthcare professional promptly.

 

1. Persistent Changes in Bowel Habits

Persistent Changes in Bowel Habits
1/5

Experiencing ongoing diarrhea, constipation, or a change in stool consistency could be an early sign of colon cancer. These changes should not be dismissed if they persist.

 

2. Rectal Bleeding or Blood in Stool

Rectal Bleeding or Blood in Stool
2/5

Noticing blood in your stool or on toilet paper, whether it's bright red or dark, is a serious symptom. This requires immediate medical attention to rule out colon cancer.

 

3. Abdominal Discomfort

Abdominal Discomfort
3/5

Frequent cramping, gas pains, or bloating may indicate an issue in the colon. Persistent discomfort in the abdomen, especially when accompanied by other symptoms, is concerning.

 

4. Weight Loss

Weight Loss
4/5

Losing weight unexpectedly, without any changes in diet or exercise, can be a warning sign of colon cancer. This symptom often accompanies other signs of illness.

 

5. Fatigue or Weakness

Fatigue or Weakness
5/5

Persistent fatigue or a general feeling of weakness, even without exertion, can be a symptom of colon cancer. This is particularly important when combined with other symptoms like weight loss or abdominal pain.

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
5 symptoms of colon cancer to never ignore
From Naukuchital to Solan: Top 5 hill stations in North India for a weekend rewind
Foods that can develop cancer-causing chemicals when overcooked
One of the biggest box office flops lost Rs 1100 crore, studio boss was fired, director went in hiding, star disappeared
Only actor to beat Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir at box office; gave more hits than all 3 combined, made Rs 6000 crore in...
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Delhi: Fire in cluster bus in East Jagatpuri, 40 passengers rescued, watch video
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews