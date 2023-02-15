5 potential benefits of spring fruits for a healthy immune system

In this article, we will explore some of the best spring fruits and how to enjoy them.
Spring is a season of renewal and fresh starts, and one of the best ways to celebrate this time of year is by enjoying the delicious and vibrant fruits that are available during this season. From juicy berries to crisp apples, there are many different fruits that are at their best during the spring months. In this article, we will explore some of the best spring fruits and how to enjoy them.
1. Cherries
Cherries are a flavorful and nutrient-rich fruit that are in season during the late spring. They are a good source of fiber, vitamin C, and antioxidants, which can help protect against inflammation and reduce the risk of chronic diseases.
2. Strawberries
Strawberries are a popular spring fruit that are rich in vitamins C and K, as well as fiber, folic acid, and potassium. They also contain antioxidants that help protect against chronic diseases and reduce inflammation in the body
3. Pineapples
Pineapples are a delicious tropical fruit that are in season during the spring. They are a good source of vitamin C, manganese, and bromelain, an enzyme that can aid in digestion and reduce inflammation.
4. Apricots
Apricots are a sweet and juicy fruit that are in season during the late spring. They are high in vitamin A, which is important for eye health, and potassium, which can help regulate blood pressure.
5. Kiwifruit
Kiwifruit is a small, fuzzy fruit that is in season during the spring. It is high in vitamin C and fiber, and also contains a unique enzyme called actinidin, which can aid in digestion and improve gut health. Kiwifruit also contains antioxidants that can help protect against chronic diseases.