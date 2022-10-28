5 natural food items that will keep you healthy throughout this winter season

Here are some miraculous food items that will keep you healthy throughout the winter.
As winter approaches, the mornings are beginning to get chilly. Wintertime changes can affect the body in various ways, whether they arise from the inside like a cold or cough or the outer like dry, flaking skin. It's crucial to look after your body as the weather changes. To keep yourself healthy, you can try a number of natural cures. Here are some miraculous food items that will keep you healthy throughout the winter.
1. Tulsi
Tulsi is known in Ayurveda as the holy basil for a reason. This commonly available, low-cost plant has numerous health advantages and is very simple to grow. This common plant is quite helpful for us, especially during the winter, by preventing bacterial and viral illnesses and boosting your immune system. It can be consumed by preparing tulsi tea, sometimes referred to as tulsi-ka-kadha.
2. Ginger
Adarak-ki-chai is the ultimate cure for cold or sore throat during winter season. Strong ginger can be used in a variety of ways, including to treat nausea and sore throats as well as to reduce tension. A nice cup of lemon and ginger tea actually has a lot of advantages (an infusion of lemon juice and ginger with hot water).
3. Til Ladoos
A health snack to munch during the winter season is ‘til ladoo’. Seasame or til are ideal foods to eat during this season because they are high in healthy fats. Among its many health advantages, it helps with digestion and gives you more energy. Jaggery increases immunity and heats up your body.
4. Ghee
This ingredient, which is made from cow's milk, is highly regarded in India. In Ayurveda, it is also considered as a food with medicinal properties that can treat all diseases. Even a tablespoon of this Indian superfood each day can do your body a great deal of good, including boosting your immune and digestive systems.
5. Dry fruits
To energise the rest of the day, include nuts and dry fruits in your breakfast such as cashews, almonds, and pistachios. Dried fruits, which are high in fibre and a healthy form of immediate energy, keep your body warm and provide it the energy it needs to start the day and fight the winter chills.
(Disclaimer: This article is meant to be informative. Kindly always consult a doctor.)
