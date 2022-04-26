5 interesting health benefits of a hot cup of tea

The polyphenols in tea beverages are known for giving various health benefits. The beverage helps to lowers risk of cancer too.
A steaming cup of tea is considered as a traditional medicine. The medicinal effects of this magic potion have not remained hidden from the Chinese and Japanese people who consume tea to benefit from the nutritional value it offers.
The polyphenols in tea beverages are known for giving various health benefits. Compounds like catechins, theaflavins and thearubigins, which are found in tea, possess several anti-inflammatories, anti-cancer and even cardioprotective properties.
Here are some benefits of having a hot cup of tea
1. Aids in weight loss
If you are planning to lose some weight, you should try adding tea to your diet. The flavonoids in tea (known as catechins) don’t just boost your metabolism but also help to break down fat.
Experts recommend consumption of green tea to those looking for any calorie-free drinks in their weight loss plan.
2. Helps to fight cancer
The micronutrients (polyphenols) which are spotted in green and black tea help to regulate the growth of cancer cells in your body. Hence, consumption of these beverages can lower the risk of cancer.
Also, the essential catechin found in green tea is known to have cancer-fighting properties.
3. Improves mental health
Do you know anyone who enjoys drinking tea when they are in stress? There is actually science behind this. The composition and properties of tea are known to relieve stress, anxiety and headache.
Tea is also helpful in reducing the risk of developing neurological disorders. It also helps to wash out toxins that are otherwise associated as potential risk factors to mental health.
4. Helps improves digestion
Those suffering from diarrhea, constipation, ulcers and upset stomach are often advised to consume herbal teas. This is because the tannins in tea help to reduce intestinal inflammation.
Besides herbal teas, some people also consume ginger and peppermint tea to soothe their stomach.
5. Promotes heart health
The anti-inflammatory properties in tea help to soothe artery tissues thereby lowering the risk of cardiovascular diseases, including heart attack, blood clot and stroke.