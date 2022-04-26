5 interesting health benefits of a hot cup of tea

The polyphenols in tea beverages are known for giving various health benefits. The beverage helps to lowers risk of cancer too.

A steaming cup of tea is considered as a traditional medicine. The medicinal effects of this magic potion have not remained hidden from the Chinese and Japanese people who consume tea to benefit from the nutritional value it offers.

The polyphenols in tea beverages are known for giving various health benefits. Compounds like catechins, theaflavins and thearubigins, which are found in tea, possess several anti-inflammatories, anti-cancer and even cardioprotective properties.

Here are some benefits of having a hot cup of tea