5 healthy food habits to keep your diabetes in control

After China, India is the country with the second-highest prevalence of diabetes, estimated to impact 77 million people (1 in 11 Indians). Since diabetes is so common, it is frequently suggested that diabetics constantly check their blood sugar levels. People with diabetes may experience hardships throughout the summer since they tend to become more dehydrated than average, which could raise their blood sugar levels.
Also, because some diabetic issues might harm blood vessels and nerves, which impair one's sweat glands, the body might not be able to properly cool down. The body's response to insulin can also be altered by extreme heat, making regular blood sugar monitoring crucial. Adopting habits that can aid in managing your diabetes is essential for this reason. Here are some habits you can practice to ensure sugar levels.
1. Fibre-rich food item in diet
Add fibre to your meals to assist lower blood sugar levels since fibre speeds up metabolism and blood sugar absorption. There are many High fibre food options available such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts, and legumes.
2. Fruit lunch
Having fruit lunch once a day is very beneficial for diabetic persons. Fruits are a great source of vitamins and will also help you feel refreshed and quench your thirst in hot conditions. Not only can summer fruits and vegetables like watermelon, tomatoes, spinach, cucumber, celery, berries, and bell peppers help you stay hydrated, but they're also packed with fibre, vitamins C, K, A, potassium, calcium, and magnesium, as well as antioxidants like lycopene and anthocyanins.
3. Stop having all carbs at once
Avoid consuming all of your carbs at once as this may cause your blood sugar to rise quickly.
4. Switch to tasty healthy meals
Not all meals must be boring if you want to keep healthy. Instead, while managing your diabetes, you can explore a variety of delicious and healthful meals. Breakfast options like grilled sandwiches with spinach, corn, and hung curd are tasty and simple to prepare. As evening snacks, chana chat stuffed with tomatoes and cucumbers s another delicious option.
