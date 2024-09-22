Search icon
5 foods rich in Vitamin B-12 that reduce bad cholesterol, uric acid

Here are 5 foods thar are rich in Vitamin B-12 that reduce bad cholesterol and uric acid:

  Apurwa Amit
    •  
  • |
    •  
  Sep 22, 2024, 09:02 AM IST

Looking to boost your intake of Vitamin B-12 while also aiming to manage your cholesterol levels and uric acid? Dive into this curated list of 5 nutrient-packed foods that not only provide Vitamin B-12 but also offer a range of health benefits. From salmon to fortified cereals, these foods can be a delicious and nutritious addition to your diet, supporting your overall well-being. 

1. Salmon

Salmon
1/5

Salmon is a fatty fish that not only provides Vitamin B-12 but also contains omega-3 fatty acids. Omega-3s are known to reduce inflammation, lower bad cholesterol (LDL), and triglyceride levels. Including salmon in your diet can help protect your heart health and manage cholesterol levels.

2. Greek Yogurt

Greek Yogurt
2/5

Greek yogurt is a probiotic-rich food that supports gut health. It contains Vitamin B-12 and calcium, which are essential for bone health. Probiotics in Greek yogurt can help reduce inflammation and improve digestion.

3. Fortified Cereals

Fortified Cereals
3/5

Fortified cereals are a convenient way to boost your Vitamin B-12 intake. They are often enriched with this vitamin and other essential nutrients like iron and folic acid. Choosing whole grain options can provide fiber to help manage cholesterol levels.

4. Cheese

Cheese
4/5

Cheese is a good source of protein, calcium, and Vitamin B-12. Opt for low-fat varieties to reduce saturated fat intake. Calcium in cheese is essential for bone health, while Vitamin B-12 supports nerve function.

 

5. Eggs

Eggs
5/5

Eggs are a versatile and nutrient-dense food. They are a good source of Vitamin B-12, which is essential for nerve function and DNA synthesis. The yolk contains most of the nutrients, including choline, which can help lower inflammation and support heart health.

 

