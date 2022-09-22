Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

5 Early signs of dementia

According to the World Health Organization, over 55 million people worldwide live with dementia.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Sep 22, 2022, 01:50 PM IST

Dementia is the name for a group of symptoms caused by disorders that affect brain function. People with dementia may not be able to think well enough to do normal activities, such as getting dressed or eating. People with dementia may not be able to think well enough to do normal activities, such as getting dressed or eating. They may lose their ability to solve problems or control their emotions. It can affect the memory of a person and also, and their personalities may change.

According to the World Health Organization, over 55 million people worldwide live with dementia, and more than 10 million new cases are diagnosed every year. And while Alzheimer’s disease is the most common cause of dementia. 

1. Memory loss (Pexels: pexels)

Memory loss (Pexels: pexels)
1/5

Memory loss could be a common dementia symptom. An individual with dementia may find it difficult to recall information they need recently learned, and they may depend on friends and family or other memory aids to stay track of things.

2. Problems with speaking or writing (Pexels: pexels)

Problems with speaking or writing (Pexels: pexels)
2/5

A person with dementia may find it hard to engage in conversations. They might forget what they are saying or what somebody else has said, and it may be challenging to participate equally in a conversation. 

People may also find that their spelling, punctuation, and grammar get worse. Sometimes, a person’s handwriting becomes more difficult to understand.

3. Poor judgment (Pexels: pexels)

Poor judgment (Pexels: pexels)
3/5

Individuals may experience changes in judgment or decision-making. Some people with dementia also pay less attention to personal hygiene or presentation.

4. Changes in personality or mood (Pexels: pexels)

Changes in personality or mood (Pexels: pexels)
4/5

An individual with dementia may experience mood swings or personality changes. For example, they may become irritable, depressed, fearful, or anxious.

 

5. Disinterested in social circle (Pexels: pexels)

Disinterested in social circle (Pexels: pexels)
5/5

A person living with dementia may experience changes in the ability to hold or follow a conversation. As a result, they may withdraw from hobbies, social activities, or other engagements. They may have trouble keeping up with a favorite team or activity.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
In pics: A look at Ranveer Singh's bizarre outfits as actor rules headlines for his nude photoshoot
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
In Pics: How Congress is protesting against Sonia Gandhi's questioning by ED in National Herald case
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
UPSSSC Recruitment 2022 Notification: Apply for 701 Forest Guard posts at upsssc.gov.in, know how to apply
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.