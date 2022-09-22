5 Early signs of dementia

According to the World Health Organization, over 55 million people worldwide live with dementia.
Dementia is the name for a group of symptoms caused by disorders that affect brain function. People with dementia may not be able to think well enough to do normal activities, such as getting dressed or eating. They may lose their ability to solve problems or control their emotions. It can affect the memory of a person and also, and their personalities may change.
According to the World Health Organization, over 55 million people worldwide live with dementia, and more than 10 million new cases are diagnosed every year. And while Alzheimer’s disease is the most common cause of dementia.
1. Memory loss (Pexels: pexels)
Memory loss could be a common dementia symptom. An individual with dementia may find it difficult to recall information they need recently learned, and they may depend on friends and family or other memory aids to stay track of things.
2. Problems with speaking or writing (Pexels: pexels)
A person with dementia may find it hard to engage in conversations. They might forget what they are saying or what somebody else has said, and it may be challenging to participate equally in a conversation.
People may also find that their spelling, punctuation, and grammar get worse. Sometimes, a person’s handwriting becomes more difficult to understand.
3. Poor judgment (Pexels: pexels)
Individuals may experience changes in judgment or decision-making. Some people with dementia also pay less attention to personal hygiene or presentation.
4. Changes in personality or mood (Pexels: pexels)
An individual with dementia may experience mood swings or personality changes. For example, they may become irritable, depressed, fearful, or anxious.
5. Disinterested in social circle (Pexels: pexels)
A person living with dementia may experience changes in the ability to hold or follow a conversation. As a result, they may withdraw from hobbies, social activities, or other engagements. They may have trouble keeping up with a favorite team or activity.