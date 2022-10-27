Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeGaming

Xbox Game Pass is profitable despite slow growth, claims Microsoft

Nadella said that subscriptions to PC Game Pass increased by 159 per cent over the previous year.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Oct 27, 2022, 12:54 PM IST

Xbox Game Pass is profitable despite slow growth, claims Microsoft
Microsoft

Microsoft has claimed that the Xbox Game Pass is profitable, despite a slow subscription growth.

According to The Verge, about 15 per cent of the company's total Xbox content and service income comes from Xbox Game Pass, CEO of Microsoft Gaming Phil Spencer has announced at The Wall Street Journal`s tech live conference.

Spencer said that he wants Xbox Game Pass to stay at near 10 to 15 per cent of the company`s Xbox content and services revenue since "it is profitable for us".

Also read: Apple may launch its largest iPad next year, tipped to feature 16-inch display

"Game Pass as an overall part of our content and services revenue is probably 15 per cent," he was quoted as saying in the report.

"I think the overall revenue grows so 15 per cent of a bigger number, but we don`t have this future where I think 50-70 per cent of our revenue comes from subscriptions."

Spencer suggests that Xbox Game Pass won't make for the majority of Microsoft`s gaming earnings as only Xbox console owners can subscribe to the service.

"We are seeing incredible growth on PC. On consoles, I have seen growth slowdown, mainly because at some point you have reached everybody on the console that wants to subscribe," he explained.

Recently, Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella had announced that more than 20 million people had streamed games using Xbox Cloud Gaming, double the 10 million figure from earlier this year.

At the company`s quarterly earnings call, Nadella said that subscriptions to PC Game Pass increased by 159 per cent over the previous year.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Diwali 2022: Smart LED bulbs with Bluetooth speakers to enhance your decoration; priced under Rs 500
In Pics: Himachal Pradesh's AIIMS Bilaspur all set to be inaugurated by PM Modi today
In pics: Rakul Preet Singh celebrates her 32nd birthday with beau Jackky Bhagnani Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora
Diwali 2022: Sooryavanshi, Golmaal 3, Krrish 3, biggest blockbusters released during festive weekend
Here some lip-smacking, healthy food items to devour on this festive season
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Aligarh: ATM dispenses Rs 500 notes in place of Rs 100 in UP, bank catches beneficiaries with CCTV
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.