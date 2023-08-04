Headlines

Wordle 777 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 5

Wordle 777 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 5

'Fathers are important but...': Sushmita Sen on misconceptions about being a single mother

'SC will invalidate Centre's decisions:' NC hopes amid hearing of pleas against abrogation of article 370 begins

DNA TV show: Know all about most polluted city in India, its not Delhi

Mark Margolis, Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul actor, passes away at 83

Wordle 777 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 5

Rahul Gandhi On SC's Order, Haryana Violence Update, Ram Mandir & More, News Wrap, Aug 04

From strong muscles to brain health: 10 health benefits of blackberry fruit

Are banana chips healthy to eat?

Health benefits of pista

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

In pics: Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni make first public appearance with baby girl; reveal details about her name

Streaming This Week: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Tiku Weds Sheru, Kafas, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha, Sunny Leone poses with family

Rahul Gandhi On SC's Order, Haryana Violence Update, Ram Mandir & More, News Wrap, Aug 04

Supreme Court stays conviction of Rahul Gandhi un 'Modi' surname defamation case, to be MP again

Uttarakhand rains: Rudraprayag landslide causes heavy devastation in Gaurikund, 19 missing | Watch

Mark Margolis, Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul actor, passes away at 83

'Fathers are important but...': Sushmita Sen on misconceptions about being a single mother

Aamir Khan reacts to only few celebs turning out at Nitin Desai's funeral: 'Shayad kuch log...'

Wordle 777 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 5

To help you out, here is the Wordle 777 answer for August 5.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 04, 2023, 11:48 PM IST

Wordle puzzle game gained a meteoric rise during the pandemic. Invented by software engineer Josh Wardle, the online game is quite addictive and it has become for millions of players across the globe. The game is web-based and does not require any additional app or software. In the Wordle puzzle game, you have to correctly guess a pre-selected word by making random word guesses and taking the hints. Every midnight, Wordle refreshes its word of the day and you get six attempts to guess the correct word. To help you out, here is the Wordle 777 answer for August 5.

Wordle 777 answer for August 5

The answer of Wordle 777 for August 5 is ANODE. Anode is the place on a battery or other electrical device where the electric current enters. 

How to play Wordle game

Open any web browser on your device.

Visit https://www.nytimes.com/games/wordle/index.html

Type in the five letter word and press enter.

You will get 9 chances to guess the right word.

You can even share the result of your game once you have guessed the word or you ran out of chances.

 

