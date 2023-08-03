Headlines

DNA TV Show: Honey from big brand safe to consume? Lab test reveals shocking results

Meet the engineer-turned-banker who heads Rs 1,00,000 crore company

Vivek Agnihotri talks about 'lonely deaths of Bollywood' after Nitin Desai death: 'In the end, everything is...'

Canada PM Justin Trudeau, wife Sophie separate after 18 years of marriage

DNA: Heavy depression on success and fame!

Sunny Deol returns to Longewala, site of Border, to promote Gadar 2, arm wrestles BSF jawan, poses with submachine gun

AI imagines DC superheroes in Barbie's signature pink

10 home remedies to relieve constipation

10 low-calorie, high-protein foods for weight loss

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Meet this BTS star, who gave up dream to be badminton player, now earns over Rs 2 crore per month

Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

In pics: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Aryaman Deol attend Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya's sangeet ceremony

DNA: Heavy depression on success and fame!

Nuh Violence: Unrest grips Nuh, Gurugram, WFH mandates for employees. Top 10 points

Hardik credits Kohli for his blistering 70*, favors resting Rohit and Virat in 3rd ODI | IND vs WI

Sunny Deol returns to Longewala, site of Border, to promote Gadar 2, arm wrestles BSF jawan, poses with submachine gun

Shah Rukh Khan reacts to Anand Mahindra's 'this hero is 57' comment on Jawan's song: 'Life is so short...'

Wordle 775 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 3

To help you out, here is the Wordle 775 answer for August 3.

Updated: Aug 03, 2023, 12:17 AM IST

Wordle puzzle game gained a meteoric rise during the pandemic. Invented by software engineer Josh Wardle, the online game is quite addictive and it has become for millions of players across the globe. The game is web-based and does not require any additional app or software. In the Wordle puzzle game, you have to correctly guess a pre-selected word by making random word guesses and taking the hints. Every midnight, Wordle refreshes its word of the day and you get six attempts to guess the correct word. To help you out, here is the Wordle 775 answer for August 3.

Wordle 775 answer for August 3

The answer of Wordle 775 for August 3 is PARTY. Party is a social occasion to which people are invited in order to eat, drink and enjoy themselves.

How to play Wordle game

Open any web browser on your device.

Visit https://www.nytimes.com/games/wordle/index.html

Type in the five letter word and press enter.

You will get 9 chances to guess the right word.

You can even share the result of your game once you have guessed the word or you ran out of chances.

