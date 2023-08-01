Wordle 774 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 2

Headlines

Nick Jonas gives glimpse of Priyanka Chopra's birthday celebrations, shares cute moment with Malti in July photo dump

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

CEO of Rs 71000 crore company loses 15 kg, announces new job post for staff's health

AI-generated video replaces Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor in Hollywood blockbuster Barbie

CEO of Rs 71000 crore company loses 15 kg, announces new job post for staff's health

Dream Girl 2 Trailer Review: Ayushmann Khurrana is back as 'Pooja', Ananya Panday shines as 'Pari'

Food to eat to reduce eye pain

Diabetes to weight loss: Health benefits of Dalia

Top 10 companies with highest market cap

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

'Queen for a reason': Kangana Ranaut gives royal vibes in lehenga choli with head crown, netizens call actress 'Rani sa'

From Manisha Rani to Abhishek Malhan, these are most googled contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2

In Pics: Nysa Devgan attends Beyonce's London concert with Orhan Awatramani, Kanika Kapoor, and friends

Dream Girl 2 Trailer Review: Ayushmann Khurrana is back as 'Pooja', Ananya Panday shines as 'Pari'

OMG 2 gets 'Adults Only' certificate, Kartik Aaryan shares first look from Chandu Champion, Bigg Boss OTT 2 Nominations & more | DNA Entertainment Wrap, Aug 1

Haryana Violence: Communal Clashes in Nuh Leave Many Dead, Hundreds Injured, But Why? | Explained

Nick Jonas gives glimpse of Priyanka Chopra's birthday celebrations, shares cute moment with Malti in July photo dump

AI-generated video replaces Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor in Hollywood blockbuster Barbie

Taapsee Pannu shares hilarious video of comedians roasting her on 36th birthday, asks 'baahar police toh nahi aayi'

Wordle 774 answer for August 2

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 01, 2023, 11:21 PM IST

Wordle puzzle game gained a meteoric rise during the pandemic. Invented by software engineer Josh Wardle, the online game is quite addictive and it has become for millions of players across the globe. The game is web-based and does not require any additional app or software. In the Wordle puzzle game, you have to correctly guess a pre-selected word by making random word guesses and taking the hints. Every midnight, Wordle refreshes its word of the day and you get six attempts to guess the correct word. To help you out, here is the Wordle 774 answer for August 2.

Wordle 774 answer for August 2

The answer of Wordle 774 for August 2 is BEGET. Beget means to bring (a child) into existence by the process of reproduction.

How to play Wordle game

Open any web browser on your device.

Visit https://www.nytimes.com/games/wordle/index.html

Type in the five letter word and press enter.

You will get 9 chances to guess the right word.

You can even share the result of your game once you have guessed the word or you ran out of chances.

 

 

