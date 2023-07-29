Headlines

Wordle 770 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 29

Vivek Agnihotri slams Bollywood, says ‘there’s no difference between films and…’

Delhi-NCR weather update: IMD predicts light to heavy rainfall tomorrow, check forecast

With Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, can Karan Johar show he still has his hold over box office? Experts decode

'Nothing will happen by change in name': Home Minister Amit Shah slams opposition alliance INDIA

DNA | ISIS's 'high profile' network in Maharashtra decoded

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

10 lessons by Gaur Gopal Das for success, wealth

9 superfoods to increase testosterone levels

9 Bollywood actors who played villains in South films 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Meet Vikram Bhatt's to-be son-in-law Varun Sarda, who built a Rs 20-crore travel company from Rs 6 lakh investment

Asia Cup 2023 photos: Five most heated moments between players in tournament's history

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in thigh-high slit flowy gown in bold photos, fans say 'stunning look'

Wordle 770 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 29

To help you out, here is the Wordle 770 answer for July 29.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 29, 2023, 06:09 AM IST

Wordle puzzle game gained a meteoric rise during the pandemic. Invented by software engineer Josh Wardle, the online game is quite addictive and it has become for millions of players across the globe. The game is web-based and does not require any additional app or software. In the Wordle puzzle game, you have to correctly guess a pre-selected word by making random word guesses and taking the hints. Every midnight, Wordle refreshes its word of the day and you get six attempts to guess the correct word. To help you out, here is the Wordle 770 answer for July 29.

Wordle 770 answer for July 29

The answer of Wordle 770 for July 29 is CURLY. Curly is full of curls; shaped like a curl.

How to play Wordle game

Open any web browser on your device.

Visit https://www.nytimes.com/games/wordle/index.html

Type in the five letter word and press enter.

You will get 9 chances to guess the right word.

You can even share the result of your game once you have guessed the word or you ran out of chances.

 

