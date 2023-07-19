Headlines

Meet the man with Rs 10.55 crore salary, who heads Rs 12,70,000 crore company, not from IIT, IIM

'Gayi bhains paani mein': Kamaal R Khan brutally trolls Prabhas' look from Project K, calls him 'monkey'

Wordle 761 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 20

Asia Cup 2023: Fixtures, dates, venues, timings - All you need to know

Meet Sai Sudharsan, IPL star who dominated Pakistan A in ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Gayi bhains paani mein': Kamaal R Khan brutally trolls Prabhas' look from Project K, calls him 'monkey'

Wordle 761 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 20

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra look adorable together, Neha Bhasin poses in raincoat

10 best superfoods for healthy heart

Top 10 cricketers to play 500 international matches

Meet IAS Sonal Goel, ex-CS, law graduate, who enjoys a massive fanbase

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

How were the planets named? Know their Roman connection here

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of 'magical' family time with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie

Urvashi Rautela stuns in orange gown at Cannes Film Festival 2023, fans say 'looking like a doll'

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar mixes soap in Elvish Yadav’s water, ‘shame on Jiya’ trends on Twitter

Record Alert! Virat Kohli Surpasses MS Dhoni, Inches Closer To Sachin Tendulkar In This Elite List

Vivek Agnihotri announces 'The Kashmir Files Unreported', Bawaal Screening, Ve Kamleya & More | DNA Entertainment Wrap, July 19

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra look adorable together, Neha Bhasin poses in raincoat

'Gayi bhains paani mein': Kamaal R Khan brutally trolls Prabhas' look from Project K, calls him 'monkey'

After accusing Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma of mismanagement, Ameesha Patel now shares happy photo with him

HomeGaming

Gaming

Wordle 761 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 20

To help you out, here is the Wordle 761 answer for July 20.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 19, 2023, 11:16 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Wordle puzzle game gained a meteoric rise during the pandemic. Invented by software engineer Josh Wardle, the online game is quite addictive and it has become for millions of players across the globe. The game is web-based and does not require any additional app or software. In the Wordle puzzle game, you have to correctly guess a pre-selected word by making random word guesses and taking the hints. Every midnight, Wordle refreshes its word of the day and you get six attempts to guess the correct word. To help you out, here is the Wordle 761 answer for July 20.

Wordle 761 answer for July 20

The answer of Wordle 761 for July 20 is FLANK. Flank means the side of an animal’s body or the parts of an army at the sides in a battle.

How to play Wordle game

Open any web browser on your device.

Visit https://www.nytimes.com/games/wordle/index.html

Type in the five letter word and press enter.

You will get 9 chances to guess the right word.

You can even share the result of your game once you have guessed the word or you ran out of chances.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Arvey Malhotra suicide case: Sexual violence, homophobia inside India's most popular school chain? Know shocking details

Delhi: Ban on heavy vehicles' entry lifted as Yamuna water recedes; check latest updates

Meet Carol Spencer, woman who designed iconic Barbie for 36 years

Rs 35 per day to World Cup hero: This teammate of Dhoni, Kohli could have been India’s fastest bowler but…

Singapore's passport becomes most powerful, check India's position; countries that allow visa-free entry to India

MORE

MOST VIEWED

How were the planets named? Know their Roman connection here

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of 'magical' family time with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie

Urvashi Rautela stuns in orange gown at Cannes Film Festival 2023, fans say 'looking like a doll'

Viral photos of the day: Kangana Ranaut looks stunning in black dress, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Meet Vijay Krishna, The Kerala Story star, who ran away from home at 15 to become an actor

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE