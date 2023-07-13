Headlines

Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani betting big on Uniqlo, Miniso rival in India through their Rs 918000 crore brand

Extraordinary Pakistani family holds Guinness Record as all 9 members share same birthday, details here

Wordle 754 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 13

Gajraj Rao reveals why he refused to reduce his fees, says ‘I have slept hungry, listened to abuse…’

Akshay Kumar reduces his fees by large proportion? Know how much he charged for OMG 2

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Extraordinary Pakistani family holds Guinness Record as all 9 members share same birthday, details here

Wordle 754 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 13

Gajraj Rao reveals why he refused to reduce his fees, says ‘I have slept hungry, listened to abuse…’

8 Times Deepika Padukone stole the show with her cameo

10 foods that increase heart attack, stroke risk

9 vegetarian superfoods for strong bones

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Politician-actress Archana Gautam's journey from Miss Bikini India to Bigg Boss 16, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Diabetes: What is the best time for exercise to control blood sugar levels?

Viral Photos of the Day: Ameesha Patel raises temperature in crop top, Parineeti Chopra flaunts her smile

Salaar Teaser: Prabhas offers hardcore action film, Tinnu Anand steals spotlight

DNA | Delhi-Meerut Expressway accident: How long will traffic violations in India continue to claim lives?

Tomato prices soar high across India; cross Rs 80-100/kg mark, know what 's driving the price hike

Gajraj Rao reveals why he refused to reduce his fees, says ‘I have slept hungry, listened to abuse…’

Akshay Kumar reduces his fees by large proportion? Know how much he charged for OMG 2

Meet actor with highest paid bodyguard in India, its not Salman Khan, Anushka Sharma, Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan

HomeGaming

gaming

Wordle 754 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 13

To help you out, here is the Wordle 754 answer for July 13.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 13, 2023, 08:29 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Wordle puzzle game gained a meteoric rise during the pandemic. Invented by software engineer Josh Wardle, the online game is quite addictive and it has become for millions of players across the globe. The game is web-based and does not require any additional app or software. In the Wordle puzzle game, you have to correctly guess a pre-selected word by making random word guesses and taking the hints. Every midnight, Wordle refreshes its word of the day and you get six attempts to guess the correct word. To help you out, here is the Wordle 754 answer for July 13.

Wordle 754 answer for July 13

The answer of Wordle 754 for July 13 is BARGE. Barge is a long narrow boat with a flat bottom that is used for carrying goods or people on a canal or river.

How to play Wordle game
Open any web browser on your device.

Visit https://www.nytimes.com/games/wordle/index.html
Type in the five letter word and press enter.
You will get 9 chances to guess the right word.
You can even share the result of your game once you have guessed the word or you ran out of chances.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

MS Dhoni trolls CSK teammate, calls India star ‘drug’ he won’t see 'matured'

Heeramandi: Sonakshi Sinha opens up about her equation with Sanjay Leela Bhansali: ‘Sir has always been fond of me’

Jawan prevue bulldozes past 100 million views in just 24 hours, Shah Rukh Khan film shatters all Bollywood records

WhatsApp users can now hide their phone numbers with this new feature, check details

'Power of attraction': Gulshan Devaiah recalls college girl who convinced 15 friends to watch Hunterrr is now his...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Politician-actress Archana Gautam's journey from Miss Bikini India to Bigg Boss 16, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Diabetes: What is the best time for exercise to control blood sugar levels?

Viral Photos of the Day: Ameesha Patel raises temperature in crop top, Parineeti Chopra flaunts her smile

Meet Aashka Goradia, TV actress-turned entrepreneur who is founder of fastest 100 crore Indian beauty brand

In pics: Jeetendra, Ekta Kapoor, Rani Mukerji attend Laksshya Kapoor's 7th birthday bash

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE