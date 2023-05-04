Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeGaming
topStoriesenglish

Wordle 685 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for May 5

To help you out, here is the Wordle 685 answer for May 5.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 04, 2023, 11:39 PM IST

Wordle 685 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for May 5
Wordle 685 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for May 5

Wordle puzzle game gained a meteoric rise during the pandemic. Invented by software engineer Josh Wardle, the online game is quite addictive and it has become for millions of players across the globe. The game is web-based and does not require any additional app or software. In the Wordle puzzle game, you have to correctly guess a pre-selected word by making random word guesses and taking the hints. Every midnight, Wordle refreshes its word of the day and you get six attempts to guess the correct word. To help you out, here is the Wordle 685 answer for May 5.

Wordle 685 answer for May 5

The answer of Wordle 685 for May 5 is BELOW. Below means at or to a lower position or level than somebody/something.

How to play Wordle game

Open any web browser on your device.

Visit https://www.nytimes.com/games/wordle/index.html

Type in the five letter word and press enter.

You will get 9 chances to guess the right word.

You can even share the result of your game once you have guessed the word or you ran out of chances.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Nysa Devgan enjoys royal stay at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace; poses with Orhan Awatramani, other friends
Bull Riding to Big Wave Surfing, take a look at 6 most dangerous sports in the world
Happy Birthday Arijit Singh: A look at most expensive things owned by the singer
Chaitra Navratri 2023: 5 healthy smoothies to keep you energetic throughout the day
In pics: Ananya Panday's 5 quirky summer outfits that you would want to steal
Speed Reads
More
First-image
NTPC Recruitment 2023: One day left to apply for 152 posts at careers.ntpc.co.in, check application process here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.