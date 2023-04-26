Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeGaming
topStoriesenglish

Wordle 676 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for April 26

To help you out, here is the Wordle 676 answer for April 26.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 26, 2023, 06:04 AM IST

Wordle 676 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for April 26
Wordle 676 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for April 26

Wordle puzzle game gained a meteoric rise during the pandemic. Invented by software engineer Josh Wardle, the online game is quite addictive and it has become for millions of players across the globe. The game is web-based and does not require any additional app or software. In the Wordle puzzle game, you have to correctly guess a pre-selected word by making random word guesses and taking the hints. Every midnight, Wordle refreshes its word of the day and you get six attempts to guess the correct word. To help you out, here is the Wordle 676 answer for April 26.

Wordle 676 answer for April 26

The answer of Wordle 676 for April 26 is METRO. Metro is an underground train system in a large city.

How to play Wordle game

Open any web browser on your device.

Visit https://www.nytimes.com/games/wordle/index.html

Type in the five letter word and press enter.

You will get 9 chances to guess the right word.

You can even share the result of your game once you have guessed the word or you ran out of chances.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's Los Angeles mansion worth Rs 144 crore
Priyanka Chopra drops romantic photos with Nick Jonas from Roman holiday, netizens say 'nazar naa lage'
Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Shehnaaz Gill, Tabu, Bollywood stars attend Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's Eid bash
Shehnaaz Gill spent this whopping amount on her outfit for Baba Siddique’s iftar party
Bad Boy: Govinda, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff attend pre-release event of Mithun Chakraborty's son Namashi's debut film
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Former Pakistani cricketer Danish Kaneria wishes son on his birthday, shares post with 'Jai Shree Ram' caption
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.