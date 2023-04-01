Search icon
Wordle 652 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for April 2

To help you out, here is the Wordle 652 answer for April 2.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 01, 2023, 11:41 PM IST

Wordle 652 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for April 2
Wordle 652 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for April 2

Wordle puzzle game gained a meteoric rise during the pandemic. Invented by software engineer Josh Wardle, the online game is quite addictive and it has become for millions of players across the globe. The game is web-based and does not require any additional app or software. In the Wordle puzzle game, you have to correctly guess a pre-selected word by making random word guesses and taking the hints. Every midnight, Wordle refreshes its word of the day and you get six attempts to guess the correct word. To help you out, here is the Wordle 652 answer for April 2.

Wordle 652 answer for April 2

The answer of Wordle 652 for April 2 is STOCK. Stock as a noun means the supply of things that a shop, etc. has for sale, and as a verb, it means to fill a place with something.

How to play Wordle game

Open any web browser on your device.

Visit https://www.nytimes.com/games/wordle/index.html

Type in the five letter word and press enter.

You will get 9 chances to guess the right word.

You can even share the result of your game once you have guessed the word or you ran out of chances.

