Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeGaming
topStoriesenglish

Wordle 631 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for March 12

To help you out, here is the Wordle 631 answer for March 12.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 11, 2023, 11:37 PM IST

Wordle 631 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for March 12
Wordle 631 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for March 12

Wordle puzzle game gained a meteoric rise during the pandemic. Invented by software engineer Josh Wardle, the online game is quite addictive and it has become for millions of players across the globe. The game is web-based and does not require any additional app or software. In the Wordle puzzle game, you have to correctly guess a pre-selected word by making random word guesses and taking the hints. Every midnight, Wordle refreshes its word of the day and you get six attempts to guess the correct word. To help you out, here is the Wordle 631 answer for March 12.

Wordle 631 answer for March 12

The answer of Wordle 631 for March 12 is BIRTH. Birth means the emergence of a baby or other young from the body of its mother.

How to play Wordle game

Open any web browser on your device.

Visit https://www.nytimes.com/games/wordle/index.html

Type in the five letter word and press enter.

You will get 9 chances to guess the right word.

You can even share the result of your game once you have guessed the word or you ran out of chances.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Rabia Sidhu, Navjot Singh Sidhu's daughter who is more beautiful than super models
XXX, Mastram actress Aabha Paul sets Instagram on fire with sexy reels, check viral videos
From Shivam Mavi to Umran Malik: 10 fast bowlers who are in contention for India's ODI World Cup squad
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Rakul Preet Singh, Sunny Singh attend screening
Meet Aston Villa's glamorous footballer Alisha Lehmann who is also an internet sensation
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Kerala: Bus collides with car near Kizhavallor in hair-raising video, crashes into church wall
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.