Wordle 591 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for January 31

To help you out, here is the Wordle 591 answer for January 31.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 31, 2023, 06:10 AM IST

Wordle puzzle game gained a meteoric rise during the pandemic. Invented by software engineer Josh Wardle, the online game is quite addictive and it has become for millions of players across the globe. The game is web-based and does not require any additional app or software. In the Wordle puzzle game, you have to correctly guess a pre-selected word by making random word guesses and taking the hints. Every midnight, Wordle refreshes its word of the day and you get six attempts to guess the correct word. To help you out, here is the Wordle 591 answer for January 31.

The answer of Wordle 591 for January 31 is CROSS. The meaning of this word as noun is The sign is used for showing the position of something, for showing that something is not correct, etc. And as a verb, it means to go from one side of something to the other.

How to play Wordle game

Open any web browser on your device.

Visit https://www.nytimes.com/games/wordle/index.html

Type in the five letter word and press enter.

You will get 9 chances to guess the right word.

You can even share the result of your game once you have guessed the word or you ran out of chances.

