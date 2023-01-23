Search icon
Wordle 583 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for January 23

To help you out, here is the Wordle 583 answer for January 23.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 23, 2023, 08:51 AM IST

Wordle 583 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for January 23
Wordle 583 answer for today

Wordle puzzle game gained a meteoric rise during the pandemic. Invented by software engineer Josh Wardle, the online game is quite addictive and it has become for millions of players across the globe. The game is web-based and does not require any additional app or software. In the Wordle puzzle game, you have to correctly guess a pre-selected word by making random word guesses and taking the hints. Every midnight, Wordle refreshes its word of the day and you get six attempts to guess the correct word. To help you out, here is the Wordle 583 answer for January 23.

Wordle 583 answer for January 23
The answer of Wordle 583 for January 23 is ELUDE. Elude means to to manage to avoid being caught.

How to play Wordle game
Open any web browser on your device.
Visit https://www.nytimes.com/games/wordle/index.html
Type in the five letter word and press enter.
You will get 9 chances to guess the right word.
You can even share the result of your game once you have guessed the word or you ran out of chances.

