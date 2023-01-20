Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeGaming
topStoriesenglish

Wordle 581 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for January 21

To help you out, here is the Wordle 581 answer for January 21.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 20, 2023, 11:58 PM IST

Wordle 581 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for January 21
Wordle 581 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for January 21

Wordle puzzle game gained a meteoric rise during the pandemic. Invented by software engineer Josh Wardle, the online game is quite addictive and it has become for millions of players across the globe. The game is web-based and does not require any additional app or software. In the Wordle puzzle game, you have to correctly guess a pre-selected word by making random word guesses and taking the hints. Every midnight, Wordle refreshes its word of the day and you get six attempts to guess the correct word. To help you out, here is the Wordle 581 answer for January 21.

Wordle 581 answer for January 21

The answer of Wordle 581 for January 21 is BLURB. The meaning of this word is a short description of a book, film, or other product written for promotional purposes.

How to play Wordle game

Open any web browser on your device.

Visit https://www.nytimes.com/games/wordle/index.html

Type in the five letter word and press enter.

You will get 9 chances to guess the right word.

You can even share the result of your game once you have guessed the word or you ran out of chances.

 

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Top 5 surprising picks in IPL 2023 auction: From Virender Sehwag's nephew Mayank Dagar to Bangladesh skipper
Four home remedies to reverse dry skin in winters
Auto Expo 2023: Top 5 best-looking cars that you can’t afford to miss
Goa's Mopa International Airport to be inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi tomorrow | In Pics
Tina Dabi's sister IAS Riya Dabi's photos in yellow dress go viral, fans call her cute
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Optical illusion: Can you find the rose hidden among these snails
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.