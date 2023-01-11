Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeGaming

Wordle 572 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for January 12

To help you out, here is the Wordle 572 answer for January 12.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 11, 2023, 11:59 PM IST

Wordle 572 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for January 12
Wordle 572 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for January 12

Wordle puzzle game gained a meteoric rise during the pandemic. Invented by software engineer Josh Wardle, the online game is quite addictive and it has become for millions of players across the globe. The game is web-based and does not require any additional app or software. In the Wordle puzzle game, you have to correctly guess a pre-selected word by making random word guesses and taking the hints. Every midnight, Wordle refreshes its word of the day and you get six attempts to guess the correct word. To help you out, here is the Wordle 572 answer for January 12.

Wordle 572 answer for January 12

The answer of Wordle 572 for January 12 is LEAPT. Leapt is the past participle of ‘leap,’ which means jump or spring a long way, to a great height, or with great force.

How to play Wordle game

Open any web browser on your device.

Visit https://www.nytimes.com/games/wordle/index.html

Type in the five letter word and press enter.

You will get 9 chances to guess the right word.

You can even share the result of your game once you have guessed the word or you ran out of chances.

 

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Kajol rings new year by partying with Ajay Devgn, Bobby Deol, other family members, close friends
In pics: Amid their dating rumours, have a look at Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda's chemistry from The Archies shoot
XXX actress Aabha Paul shows her sexy moves in viral videos
Meet Virat Kohli's glamorous sister-in-law Chetna Kohli, whose style can give Anushka Sharma a run for her money
Streaming This Week: Uunchai, Taaza Khabar, HIT 2, OTT releases to binge-watch
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Uttar Pradesh: Section 144 imposed in Lucknow till February 10, know why
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.