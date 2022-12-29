Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeGaming

Wordle 559 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 30

To help you out, here is the Wordle 559 answer for December 30.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 29, 2022, 11:56 PM IST

Wordle 559 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 30
Wordle 559 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 30

Wordle puzzle game gained a meteoric rise during the pandemic. Invented by software engineer Josh Wardle, the online game is quite addictive and it has become for millions of players across the globe. The game is web-based and does not require any additional app or software. In the Wordle puzzle game, you have to correctly guess a pre-selected word by making random word guesses and taking the hints. Every midnight, Wordle refreshes its word of the day and you get six attempts to guess the correct word. To help you out, here is the Wordle 559 answer for December 30.

Wordle 559 answer for December 30

The answer of Wordle 559 for December 30 is MOLAR. The meaning of this word is one of the large teeth at the back of your mouth.

How to play Wordle game

Open any web browser on your device.

Visit https://www.nytimes.com/games/wordle/index.html

Type in the five letter word and press enter.

You will get 9 chances to guess the right word.

You can even share the result of your game once you have guessed the word or you ran out of chances.

 

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Yoga: 5 powerful asanas to increase fertility in women | In Pics
Inside pics of Lionel Messi’s enormous empire: Hotel chain, massive mansions, private jet, luxury yacht, stunning cars
Sexy reels of XXX, Gandii Baat star Aabha Paul that will make you go crazy
Sonam Kapoor in floral maxi dress is epitome of fashion, see Instagram pic
Move over Anveshi Jain and Flora Saini, Mastram star Kamalika Chanda is sure to be your favourite seductress
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Bigg Boss 16: National Commission for SC issues notice to Vikkas Manaktala for 'neechi jaati' remark for Archana Gautam
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.