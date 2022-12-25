Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeGaming

Wordle 555 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 26

Check out answer of Wordle 555 answer for December 26 here.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 25, 2022, 11:45 PM IST

Wordle 555 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 26
Wordle 555 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 26

Wordle puzzle game gained a meteoric rise during the pandemic. Invented by software engineer Josh Wardle, the online game is quite addictive and it has become for millions of players across the globe. The game is web-based and does not require any additional app or software. In the Wordle puzzle game, you have to correctly guess a pre-selected word by making random word guesses and taking the hints. Every midnight, Wordle refreshes its word of the day and you get six attempts to guess the correct word. To help you out, here is the Wordle 555 answer for December 26.

Wordle 555 answer for December 26

The answer of Wordle 555 for December 26 is JUDGE. Judge means a person in a court of law whose job is to decide how criminals should be punished and to make legal decisions.

How to play Wordle game

Open any web browser on your device.

Visit https://www.nytimes.com/games/wordle/index.html

Type in the five letter word and press enter.

You will get 9 chances to guess the right word.

You can even share the result of your game once you have guessed the word or you ran out of chances.

 

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
From Greek salad to basic sprouts: Include these delicious and healthy salads in your diet
Happy Birthday Kartik Aaryan: From Freddy to Hera Pheri 3, here's a list of actor's upcoming films
Tired of insomnia? Check these 5 foods that might be killing your sleep at night
Urvashi Rautela shares jaw-dropping photos in green saree, fans call her 'damn hot'
5 times Urfi Javed set internet on fire with her bold photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Viral video: Girls hit each other with sticks and punches at night in Uttarakhand's Roorkee
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.