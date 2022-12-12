Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeGaming

Wordle 542 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 13

To help you out, here is the Wordle 542 answer for December 13.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 13, 2022, 12:06 AM IST

Wordle 542 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 13
Wordle 542 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 13

Wordle puzzle game gained a meteoric rise during the pandemic. Invented by software engineer Josh Wardle, the online game is quite addictive and it has become for millions of players across the globe. The game is web-based and does not require any additional app or software. In the Wordle puzzle game, you have to correctly guess a pre-selected word by making random word guesses and taking the hints. Every midnight, Wordle refreshes its word of the day and you get six attempts to guess the correct word. To help you out, here is the Wordle 542 answer for December 13.

Wordle 542 answer for December 13

The answer of Wordle 542 for December 13 is SPOKE. This word is past tense of 'speak'.

How to play Wordle game

Open any web browser on your device.

Visit https://www.nytimes.com/games/wordle/index.html

Type in the five letter word and press enter.

You will get 9 chances to guess the right word.

You can even share the result of your game once you have guessed the word or you ran out of chances.

 

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Fond of banana shake? Know about side effects of consuming the drink daily
In Pics: Khakee The Bihar Chapter actress Aishwarya Sushmita aka Meeta Devi turns heads with her glamour
Dhanteras 2022: Investing in gold this Dhanteras? Things to keep in mind before buying
From expensive cars to opulent mansion: All you need to know about Rajinikanth's net worth
Shehnaaz Gill oozes boss lady vibes in grey pantsuit, fans call her 'natural beauty'
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Samsung Galaxy S23 to get powerful camera with 8K 30fps video recording
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.