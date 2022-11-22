Search icon
Wordle 522 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for November 22

To help you out, here is the Wordle 522 answer for November 22.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 22, 2022, 08:04 AM IST

Over the time, Wordle has become morning routine of many across the globe.

Wordle puzzle game gained a meteoric rise during the pandemic. Invented by software engineer Josh Wardle, the online game is quite addictive and it has become for millions of players across the globe. The game is web-based and does not require any additional app or software. In the Wordle puzzle game, you have to correctly guess a pre-selected word by making random word guesses and taking the hints. Every midnight, Wordle refreshes its word of the day and you get six attempts to guess the correct word. To help you out, here is the Wordle 522 answer for November 22.

The answer of Wordle 522 for November 22 is PRIME. The meaning of this word is the state or time of greatest vigour or success in a person's life.

How to play Wordle game

  1. Open any web browser on your device.
  2. Visit https://www.nytimes.com/games/wordle/index.html
  3. Type in the five letter word and press enter.
  4. You will get 9 chances to guess the right word.
  5. You can even share the result of your game once you have guessed the word or you ran out of chances.

