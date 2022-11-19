Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeGaming

Wordle 519 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for November 20

To help you out, here is the Wordle 519 answer for November 20.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 20, 2022, 12:10 AM IST

Wordle 519 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for November 20
Wordle 519 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for November 20

Wordle puzzle game gained a meteoric rise during the pandemic. Invented by software engineer Josh Wardle, the online game is quite addictive and it has become for millions of players across the globe. The game is web-based and does not require any additional app or software. In the Wordle puzzle game, you have to correctly guess a pre-selected word by making random word guesses and taking the hints. Every midnight, Wordle refreshes its word of the day and you get six attempts to guess the correct word. To help you out, here is the Wordle 519 answer for November 20.

Wordle 519 answer for November 20

The answer of Wordle 519 for November 20 is BRAVE. The meaning of this word is ready to face and endure danger or pain; showing courage.

How to play Wordle game

Open any web browser on your device.

Visit https://www.nytimes.com/games/wordle/index.html

Type in the five letter word and press enter.

You will get 9 chances to guess the right word.

You can even share the result of your game once you have guessed the word or you ran out of chances.

 

 

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Winter is coming: Check out these 5 destinations for your wintercation this year
Planning destination wedding? Choose from these 5 exotic places to make it a dreamy affair
From Virat Kohli to Sam Curran: Top 10 best individual performances of the T20 World Cup
Viral Photos of the Day: Deepika Padukone stuns in black, Kartik Aaryan poses with fans at airport
Fond of banana shake? Know about side effects of consuming the drink daily
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Owner of Radisson Blu hotel in Ghaziabad found dead in his flat, suicide suspected
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.