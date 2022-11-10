Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeGaming

Wordle 510 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for November 11

To help you out, here is the Wordle 510 answer for November 11.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 11, 2022, 12:37 AM IST

Wordle 510 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for November 11
Wordle 510 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for November 11

Wordle puzzle game gained a meteoric rise during the pandemic. Invented by software engineer Josh Wardle, the online game is quite addictive and it has become for millions of players across the globe. The game is web-based and does not require any additional app or software. In the Wordle puzzle game, you have to correctly guess a pre-selected word by making random word guesses and taking the hints. Every midnight, Wordle refreshes its word of the day and you get six attempts to guess the correct word. To help you out, here is the Wordle 510 answer for November 11.

Wordle 510 answer for November 11

The answer of Wordle 510 for November 11 is MEDAL. Medal is a metal disc typically of the size of a large coin and bearing an inscription or design, made to commemorate an event or awarded as a distinction to someone such as a soldier or athlete

How to play Wordle game

Open any web browser on your device.

Visit https://www.nytimes.com/games/wordle/index.html

Type in the five letter word and press enter.

You will get 9 chances to guess the right word.

You can even share the result of your game once you have guessed the word or you ran out of chances.

READ | Fitbit app bug confirmed by Google, no inaccurate data by Pixel Watch

 

 

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Brahmastra actress Mouni Roy turns water baby in Maldives, shares photos in swimwear
BTS Jimin birthday: 5 times the singer impressed fans with his fashion sense
Bigg Boss 16: Hina Khan, Karan Kundrra, Gauahar Khan to join Salman Khan's show as 'villains'?
In Pics: Kishore Kumar's old bungalow worth Rs 19.24 cr turned into Virat Kohli' s stunning restaurant
In pics: Meet Pakistani actor Sajal Ali, Aryan Khan's latest fan
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Breaking: Earthquake of 5.7 magnitude reported in West Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.