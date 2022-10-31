Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeGaming

Wordle 499 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 31

To help you out, here is the Wordle 499 answer for October 31.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 31, 2022, 08:31 AM IST

Wordle 499 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 31
Wordle 499 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 31

Wordle puzzle game gained a meteoric rise during the pandemic. Invented by software engineer Josh Wardle, the online game is quite addictive and it has become for millions of players across the globe. The game is web-based and does not require any additional app or software. In the Wordle puzzle game, you have to correctly guess a pre-selected word by making random word guesses and taking the hints. Every midnight, Wordle refreshes its word of the day and you get six attempts to guess the correct word. To help you out, here is the Wordle 499 answer for October 31.

Wordle 499 answer for October 31

The answer of Wordle 499 for October 31 is APTLY. Aptly means to do something in a manner that is appropriate or suitable in the circumstances.

Also read: Ever wondered why Moon is sometimes visible during day? Here's the reason

How to play Wordle game

Open any web browser on your device.
Visit https://www.nytimes.com/games/wordle/index.html
Type in the five letter word and press enter.
You will get 6 chances to guess the right word.
You can even share the result of your game once you have guessed the word or you ran out of chances.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Meet Randeep Hooda's rumoured girlfriend Lin Laishram
Nora Fatehi sets internet ablaze in red shimmery dress, photos go viral
PM Modi visits Kedarnath temple: All you need to know about his traditional 'Pahadi' clothes
Suryakumar Yadav to Virat Kohli: Top 10 players to watch out for at ICC T20 World Cup 2022
Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash shares photos from 'soul sister' Sussanne Khan's birthday bash
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CSAB Counselling 2022: Seat allotment result for 1st special round declared, details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.