Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeGaming

Wordle 495 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 27

To help you out, here is the Wordle 495 answer for October 27.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 27, 2022, 12:05 AM IST

Wordle 495 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 27
Wordle 495 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 27

Wordle puzzle game gained a meteoric rise during the pandemic. Invented by software engineer Josh Wardle, the online game is quite addictive and it has become for millions of players across the globe. The game is web-based and does not require any additional app or software. In the Wordle puzzle game, you have to correctly guess a pre-selected word by making random word guesses and taking the hints. Every midnight, Wordle refreshes its word of the day and you get six attempts to guess the correct word. To help you out, here is the Wordle 495 answer for October 27.

Wordle 495 answer for October 27

The answer of Wordle 495 for October 27 is SNEAK. The meaning of this word is move or go in a furtive or stealthy way.

How to play Wordle game

Open any web browser on your device.

Visit https://www.nytimes.com/games/wordle/index.html

Type in the five letter word and press enter.

You will get 6 chances to guess the right word.

You can even share the result of your game once you have guessed the word or you ran out of chances.

 

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Pankaj Tripathi birthday: From Mirzapur to Sacred Games, 6 times the actor gave amazing performances on screen
Rainbow diet: All you need to know about colourful fruits and vegetables
Who is Divita Rai? All about 23-year-old model from Karnataka who won Miss Diva Universe 2022
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Smart TVs from Samsung, Infinix and others with up to 47% off
Bigg Boss Telugu season 6: Marina, Sudeepa, Adi Reddy, RJ Suriya - Meet contestants of Nagarjuna's show
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Tiger 3 star Salman Khan breaks the internet by wishing Bhai Dooj with shirtless photo
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.