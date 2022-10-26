Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeGaming

Wordle 494 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 26

To help you out, here is the Wordle 494 answer for October 26.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 26, 2022, 08:13 AM IST

Wordle 494 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 26
Wordle 494 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 26

Wordle puzzle game gained a meteoric rise during the pandemic. Invented by software engineer Josh Wardle, the online game is quite addictive and it has become for millions of players across the globe. The game is web-based and does not require any additional app or software. In the Wordle puzzle game, you have to correctly guess a pre-selected word by making random word guesses and taking the hints. Every midnight, Wordle refreshes its word of the day and you get six attempts to guess the correct word. To help you out, here is the Wordle 494 answer for October 26.

Wordle 494 answer for October 26

The answer of Wordle 494 for October 26 is FLOUT. Flout means to refuse to obey or accept something.

How to play Wordle game

Open any web browser on your device.
Visit https://www.nytimes.com/games/wordle/index.html
Type in the five letter word and press enter.
You will get 6 chances to guess the right word.
You can even share the result of your game once you have guessed the word or you ran out of chances.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Diwali 2022: Thank God vs Ram Setu, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil vs Shivaay, biggest box office clashes during festive weekend
Arun Bali death: Goodbye, Laal Singh Chaddha, 3 Idiots, Hindi films featuring the veteran actor
5 health benefits of a good night's sleep
Malaika Arora sets internet ablaze in pink dress featuring thigh-high slit, photos go viral
Diwali 2022: Seven different ways Diwali is celebrated in different states of India
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Indian embassy in Ukraine asks its citizens to leave the war-torn country immediately, issues fresh advisory
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.