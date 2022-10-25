Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeGaming

Wordle 493 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 25

o help you out, here is the Wordle 493 answer for October 25.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 25, 2022, 09:51 AM IST

Wordle 493 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 25
Wordle 493 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 25

Wordle puzzle game gained a meteoric rise during the pandemic. Invented by software engineer Josh Wardle, the online game is quite addictive and it has become for millions of players across the globe. The game is web-based and does not require any additional app or software. In the Wordle puzzle game, you have to correctly guess a pre-selected word by making random word guesses and taking the hints. Every midnight, Wordle refreshes its word of the day and you get six attempts to guess the correct word. To help you out, here is the Wordle 493 answer for October 25.

Wordle 493 answer for October 25

The answer of Wordle 493 for October 25 is FOGGY. Foggy word is used to describe the weather when there is fog.

How to play Wordle game

Open any web browser on your device.
Visit https://www.nytimes.com/games/wordle/index.html
Type in the five letter word and press enter.
You will get 6 chances to guess the right word.
You can even share the result of your game once you have guessed the word or you ran out of chances.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
2022 Apple iPad Pro with M2 chip launched in India, take a look
Delhi: Vehicle owners without PUC certificate may face suspension of RC
Jaguar marks 75 years of F-Type with a special edition, last of its kind
Breastfeeding: Avoid THESE foods during breastfeeding
Remember Sridevi's daughter Navika Kotia from English Vinglish? Here's how she looks now
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Pollution update: Delhi, Noida's air quality index crosses 'very poor' mark
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.