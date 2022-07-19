Wordle 396 answer: Here is the Wordle answer for July 20

Headlines

Wordle 784 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 12

DNA Special: Will Russia's Lunar-25 steal India's Chandrayaan-3 thunder in race to moon?

'Living in world of hallucinations': P Chidambaram slams FM Nirmala Sitharaman for 'UPA wasted decade' remark

VVS Laxman not to accompany Team India for Ireland T20Is; Bumrah and Co. to depart from Mumbai on this date

Jaya Prada sentenced to six months jail, fine Rs 5,000 in old case

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Wordle 784 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 12

DNA Special: Will Russia's Lunar-25 steal India's Chandrayaan-3 thunder in race to moon?

VVS Laxman not to accompany Team India for Ireland T20Is; Bumrah and Co. to depart from Mumbai on this date

Gadar 2: Salman Khan, Bobby Deol, Jackie Shroff celebrate Sunny Deol-starrer

Expensive properties owned by Mukesh Ambani

Richest bodybuilders in the world

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Who was Sharda Ranjan Iyengar? First female singer with solo album, her fame pushed Filmfare Awards to change its rules

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Shamita Shetty, others raise fashion bar high

Bigg Boss OTT 2 house revealed! See inside pics of ‘strange house’ with toilet seats on walls, jail, and love area

MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli’s ‘Bromance’ video goes viral after Hardik Pandya denies Tilak Varma's fifty

OMG 2 Twitter Review: Netizens Love Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi's Acting, Hail Storyline Of Movie

BTS' V And His Furry Friend Yeontan Is Winning Hearts Of ARMY In Layover Concept Pics

Jaya Prada sentenced to six months jail, fine Rs 5,000 in old case

Fans arrive in tractors to watch Sunny Deol's Gadar 2, netizens call it 'massive craze': Watch viral video

OMG 2: Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi's co-star barred from watching film due to CBFC rating? Here's what we know

HomeGaming

Gaming

Wordle 396 answer: Here is the Wordle answer for July 20

To help you out, here is the Wordle 396 answer for July 20.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Desk

Updated: Jul 19, 2022, 11:20 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Wordle puzzle game gained a meteoric rise during the pandemic. Invented by software engineer Josh Wardle, the online game is quite addictive and it has become for millions of players across the globe. The game is web-based and does not require any additional app or software. In the Wordle puzzle game, you have to correctly guess a pre-selected word by making random word guesses and taking the hints.  Every midnight, Wordle refreshes its word of the day and you get six attempts to guess the correct word. To help you out, here is the Wordle 396 answer for July 20.

Wordle 396 answer for July 20

The answer of Wordle 396 for July 20 is TRITE. The meaning of this word is boring and dull because it has been used or expressed many times before; not original.

How to play Wordle game

Open any web browser on your device.

Visit https://www.nytimes.com/games/wordle/index.html

Type in the five letter word and press enter.

You will get 6 chances to guess the right word.

You can even share the result of your game once you have guessed the word or you ran out of chances.

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

OMG 2 movie review: Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi film is much better than part 1, makes strong case for sex education

This Indian cricketer was most tested for dope in 2023 so far, its not Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya

This Japanese restaurant breaks world record for most expensive sushi, guess the price

Meet Noida's ex-coaching teacher from IIT, IIM who earned Rs 614 crore ESOP, earned Rs 64 lakh per day in...

Boy takes bath on crowded road near Delhi's Laxmi Nagar metro station, viral video angers internet

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Who was Sharda Ranjan Iyengar? First female singer with solo album, her fame pushed Filmfare Awards to change its rules

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Shamita Shetty, others raise fashion bar high

Bigg Boss OTT 2 house revealed! See inside pics of ‘strange house’ with toilet seats on walls, jail, and love area

Step inside Abdu Rozik's luxurious London home with in-built spa room, personal gym, huge swimming pool, and more

Meet Krishna Kotian, actor who debuted at 51, plays Prabhas' on-screen father Dasharatha in Adipurush

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE