These lucky gamers to get FIFA 23 game at just Rs 4.8, here’s why 

FIFA 23

Epic Games has confirmed that it will offer FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition at Rs 4.8 to lucky buyers who pre-ordered it at that price. The company has said that it will honour the agreement and will give the game to gamers who obtained it as a result of the listing error on the Epic Games Store rather than giving them a refund. For those who are unaware, the upcoming football game FIFA 23's price was displayed wrongly on the online game retailer's website when the title first became available for pre-order on July 21 of last month. The website is well known for frequently giving away popular titles to members for free.

Instead of showing the game's original price of Rs. 4,799, the listing error showed the price of the Ultimate Edition as Rs. 4.8. The users were able to complete the transaction for Rs 4.8, thereby pre-ordering the game for a small portion of its original cost, and it turned out that this was more than just a graphical error.

Only for roughly 30 minutes did Indian consumers of Epic Games experience the listing problem. The 'amazing' deal that FIFA fans who were up at midnight when the glitch occurred were able to get even went viral on Twitter.

To get the game, some gamers even created additional accounts in Epic Games for free. These accounts are now being offered on the black market to FIFA players who missed the July 21 event.

All players who pre-ordered FIFA 23 will have access to it for download on September 27 when it launches, which is next month. For Rs 3,499 for the Standard Edition and Rs 4,799 for the Ultimate Edition, which includes additional in-game advantages, other players can pre-order the game before its release or purchase it thereafter.