Sony PlayStation 5 India availability update: Sony reportedly shipping new PS5 models in the country

Sony is also reportedly working on a PS5 model with a detachable disc drive.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 05, 2022, 12:11 PM IST

Sony Playstation 5

Sony PlayStation 5 will soon be available in India as the company has reportedly started to ship out new models of the popular gaming console. As per a report by GizmoChina, Sony has started to ship new models of PlayStation 5 that are lighter and more power efficient than the original version that was launched in the country.

The report also mentions that the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has approved the new PS5 CFI-1208A and CFI-1208B models. This likely means that "the new game consoles will make its way to India with an upcoming local restock.” The company has not yet officially confirmed the availability of PS5 in India.

The new PS5 CFI-1200 series comes with an overhaul in the internal design. These changes make the newer PS5 models more power efficient while also helping offer better thermal performance as well.

Sony is reportedly working on a PlayStation 5 (PS5) model with Detachable Disc Drive.

It had mentioned that the brand is working on releasing the PS5 with a detachable disc drive that will be connected to the console through a USB Type-C port that is housed at the back.

Sony is also reportedly working on a PS5 model with a detachable disc drive.

(with inputs from IANS)

Wordle 572 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 5
