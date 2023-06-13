Several online games may be banned in India, government’s plan revealed

There is still question marks on whether Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) will permanently return to India. The Union Minister revealed the government's plan that may result in several games getting banned.

While there is still a question mark on whether Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) will permanently return to India, several other games may be barred in the future. This comes amid a row over alleged religious conversion via online games.

Speaking on the sidelines of a G20 meeting in Maharashtra, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar revealed the government’s plans to filter games on the basis of a set criteria. There are three types of games that will not be allowed, the Union Minister said in a big reveal.

“The government has already notified a framework after a discussion in which it has been decided that we will not allow three types of games,” he said.

He explained the criteria further, “First is betting, second is the games that cause harm to users while the third category is the games that are addictive (in nature). Based on these three criteria, if any game violates norms, it will be banned in India. We are actively looking into this issue.”

(Inputs from PTI)