Several online games may be banned in India, government’s plan revealed

Headlines

Mukesh Ambani vs Ratan Tata: Reliance, Tata Group compete for 60 crore Indian smartphone users' attention; details

Army, police resume operations against terrorists in Anantnag

Meet Chitraang Murdia, IIT-JEE exam topper, who quit IIT Bombay after one year due to…

Special Parliament Session live updates: 5-day session to commence today; PM Modi’s speech at 11 am

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max worth around Rs 2,00,000 got a Rs 2000 companion at the launch, finally with a…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mukesh Ambani vs Ratan Tata: Reliance, Tata Group compete for 60 crore Indian smartphone users' attention; details

Army, police resume operations against terrorists in Anantnag

Meet Chitraang Murdia, IIT-JEE exam topper, who quit IIT Bombay after one year due to…

9 times Manoj Bajpayee inspired us with motivational messages

Foods to avoid before sleeping

10 fruits that you should not eat after dinner

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Jawan pre-release event: Shah Rukh Khan arrives in style in Chennai, hugs Vijay Sethupathi, kisses Anirudh Ravichander

Asia Cup 2023 photos: Five most heated moments between players in tournament's history

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Mamata Banerjee ties rakhi to Amitabh Bachchan, poses with Jaya, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai, see pics

India gets the world class convention centre Yashobhoomi, must know facts about the mega centre

Asia Cup 2023: India wins 8th Asia Cup title; bags biggest ever victory in ODI history | IND VS SL

Asia Cup 2023: Siraj's six-wicket spell against Sri Lanka rewrites history, know about records broken

In pics: Alia Bhatt's jaw-dropping look in fringe blue dress at BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's birthday breaks internet

Viral video: Kangana Ranaut claims 'a very big superstar' suggested her to 'act less', netizens say he is Salman Khan

Karan Johar says this real-life Bollywood couple 'maybe subconsciously' inspired Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

HomeGaming

Gaming

Several online games may be banned in India, government’s plan revealed

There is still question marks on whether Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) will permanently return to India. The Union Minister revealed the government's plan that may result in several games getting banned.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 09:05 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

While there is still a question mark on whether Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) will permanently return to India, several other games may be barred in the future. This comes amid a row over alleged religious conversion via online games.

Speaking on the sidelines of a G20 meeting in Maharashtra, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar revealed the government’s plans to filter games on the basis of a set criteria. There are three types of games that will not be allowed, the Union Minister said in a big reveal.

“The government has already notified a framework after a discussion in which it has been decided that we will not allow three types of games,” he said. 

He explained the criteria further, “First is betting, second is the games that cause harm to users while the third category is the games that are addictive (in nature). Based on these three criteria, if any game violates norms, it will be banned in India. We are actively looking into this issue.”

A discussion was held on the three types of games that will not be allowed. The government has already notified a framework, Chandrasekhar revealed.

(Inputs from PTI)

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    Manipur horror: 10-year-old son only witness to soldier father’s kidnapping, recounts shocking ordeal

    Vishwakarma Jayanti 2023: 5 traditional bhog prasads to offer Lord Vishwakarma

    Remember this 5-year-old who left Amitabh Bachchan in awe on KBC? He aims to join ISRO as…

    Karan Johar says this real-life Bollywood couple 'maybe subconsciously' inspired Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

    Kareena Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor to reunite for Jab We Met’s sequel? Here’s what we know

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Jawan pre-release event: Shah Rukh Khan arrives in style in Chennai, hugs Vijay Sethupathi, kisses Anirudh Ravichander

    Asia Cup 2023 photos: Five most heated moments between players in tournament's history

    Raksha Bandhan 2023: Mamata Banerjee ties rakhi to Amitabh Bachchan, poses with Jaya, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai, see pics

    Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra look adorable together, Neha Bhasin poses in raincoat

    Shah Rukh Khan unveils Jawan trailer on Burj Khalifa with 20000 fans in attendance, see viral photos from grand event

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE