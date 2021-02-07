PUBG Mobile update: Invite code and APK Download for 1.3 global beta version available here

PUBG Mobile’s new global 1.3 beta version has kept gamers enthralled with some new additions. The addition of a new island is called Karakin, which was earlier released for the PC version is now available on mobile. Only 64 players can drop on the island which is 2x2 kilometers and there are new additions like a demolition zone, FAMAS assault rifle and a new motor air glider. The size of Karakin is very similar to Livik but smaller than Sanhok. However, for players to access the new 1.3 beta version, they will have to link their global accounts. This beta version cannot be accessed with any other account.

In order to download the new APK download link for 1.3 beta version, they will have to click on this link (https://web.gpubgm.com/m/download_android.html). Remember, this APK download link is available only for Android devices and not for iPhone. The size of the file is 624 MB and once ‘install from unknown source’ is activated, then the game can be downloaded. Once the APK file is downloaded, one can select the resource pack and select the guest option.

Activation code

Some users might find a problem when it comes to the activation code. The next step after selecting the guest option will be to activate the invite code. When one enters the PUBG Mobile Menu, they will have to go to the Beta Test Invitation. Sometimes, they will get a message, “You weren’t able to obtain the advance squad leader position, but do not give up.” In such a situation, you may have to either download the APK link once again and then hope that you get an invitation code after some time.

For PUBG Mobile users in India, they can use a secure VPN and then try downloading the APK link to play the global version 1.3 update. This version can be bypassed by downloading a secure VPN and selecting a location other than India. Access to PUBG Mobile global is ‘not illegal’ in India but there are versions of PUBG Mobile that are banned in India and playing this might incur a penalty.

PUBG Mobile India has been banned in India ever since September 2020 and there is a possibility that the game might not come back to India.