PUBG Mobile Update 1.6 Beta Version: Steps to download APK file, resource packs, download size and other details

As a piece of good news for gamers, PUBG Mobile Update 1.6 is on its merry way! The widely popular 1.5 version was released in July with updates like the new Tesla Gigafactory and several new firearms and vehicles, which certainly enhanced gamers' experience.

PUBG Mobile recently released the beta version of the 1.6 updates which can be downloaded by gamers. The PUBG Mobile 1.6 beta is available to download on Android devices using the APK file.

Here's a step-by-step guide on how you can download the PUBG Mobile 1.6 beta version on your Android devices using the APK file

Step 1: Download the APK file for PUBG Mobile 1.6 beta version from https://web.gpubgm.com/

Side Note: The size of the file is 742 MB, so make sure you have enough space on your device for the PUBG Mobile 1.6 beta's APK file and the resource pack.

Step 2: Once you download PUBG Mobile 1.6 beta's APK file on your device, change the setting to "Install from Unknown Source"

Step 3: After the installation is completed, open the PUBG Mobile 1.6 beta on your device.

Side Note: Gamers can choose between two resource packs - Low-spec Resource Pack or HD Resource Pack.

Step 4: After you download resources, choose the 'Guest' option.

Step 5: A pop-up will now appear on your screen to enter the Invitation code that you received. Paste the said code in the text box and press 'OK'.

Once the entire process is completed, gamers can explore the PUBG Mobile 1.6 beta version. After download, follow the above-mentioned step again and re-download the beta version on your Android devices if you face an error.