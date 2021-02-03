PUBG Mobile launch update: Can you download 1.2 global version update in India? Here is the genuine APK link

PUBG Mobile's global edition is making some exciting and new changes in their latest 1.2 version. According to many gaming sites, PUBG Mobile's 1.2 global version consists of many new weapons, plenty of rewards and new improvements. However, it must be known that PUBG Mobile India is banned but access to the global version of the game is 'not illegal' according to the government. Recently, a new link has emerged by which the PUBG Mobile global version CAN be downloaded. When we tried downloading PUBG Mobile on the phone through this link (https://web.gpubgm.com/m/Website/xiaobao/PUBGMOBILE_Global_1.2.0_uawebsite.apk), the file could be downloaded. The size of the file is 613 MB and there is only the issue of space in your mobile device.

Once the file is downloaded, the gamer can open the game and then download the desired resource pack after which the game can be played easily. The features will be updated too. If a gamer comes across an error while installing the APK file, they should download it again. The most interesting update in PUBG Global is the introduction of a new assault rifle which is going to use 5.56mm ammunition and will be loaded with 25 rounds. It has been touted as the fastest rate of firing among rifles in the game. The assault rifle will be equipped with a rifle Muzzle, Scope and a rifle Mag and according to InsideSport, the weapon is called FAMAS. The rifle will be equipped for the gamer if he has chosen the Runic Power Rune.

PUBG Mobile India never to come back?

In a report by IGN India, a source who is in the know of things stated that the development of the game is still based in China even though publishing duties have changed hands. In the aftermath of the ban, Tencent, the Chinese entity in PUBG Corporation was removed but that was not enough for the government to be convinced. In the aftermath of the announcement that 59 Chinese apps will be permanently banned, the Government of India has conveyed the message to PUBG Corporation, which indicates that the game will not be launched in India.

there was a report that the ban on PUBG Mobile India can be bypassed by the use of VPN but that has also been blocked by the Government of India. Technically, access to PUBG Mobile is NOT illegal in India but with intermediaries being penalised, there might be no alternative but for PUBG Mobile India to stay banned.

FAU-G, on the other hand, has had a strong start with over 3 lakh downloads but there were plenty of complaints about the graphics, interface and certain aspects related to the game. There were many one-star ratings and five-star ratings but even in those ratings, gamers urged FAU-G to make some improvements.