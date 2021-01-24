PUBG Mobile India launch update: Two new games similar to PUBG to be launched in 2022? Here are details

PUBG Mobile India is going through tough times in India after the Government of India banned many Chinese apps in July and September. With the recent government declaration that PUBG Mobile India will stay banned along with many other apps like TikTok, their plans to relaunch the game back in the country in March 2021 have been dealt a killer blow. With 2021 apparently now reaching difficult times for PUBG Mobile India, the focus has shifted to 2022 and if an announcement by Krafton Inc CEO is to be believed, then gamers in India might have a big bonanza in 2022 by this latest announcement.

In an interview with Bloomberg, Krafton Inc CEO Kim Chang-Han has revealed plans to launch two new games that will be similar to PUBG Mobile when it comes to the battle royale mode, graphics and dynamics of playing the game. In the interview, Kim Chang-Han has said that the 'Calisto Protocol', a game that is modeled on PUBG's head horrors game, might be launched in 2022. In addition, there can be a sequel to PUBG and PUBG Mobile which can be titled PUBG 2 and PUBG Mobile 2. If this turns out to be true and all the plans are in place, then gamers are in for a gala time. However, there is one small disclaimer.

These two games will be released on PC and gaming consoles first. But, there is nothing to despair for mobile users. The games will soon be launched even on mobile soon after it is launched on computers and gaming consoles.

PUBG a big franchise?

Kim Chang-Han has also revealed in the interview that he wants to make the PUBG franchise one of the biggest and best in the world. The Krafton Inc CEO does not want to rest on the laurels of the wonder of PUBG's success and instead wants the franchise to build and launch more new games.

PUBG Mobile India has been banned ever since September following the escalation of tensions between India and China. PUBG Mobile India released some teasers around Diwali time stating that the game would be launched around the New Year Time and they were making plans for the relaunch. However, in an RTI query, the Government of India bluntly denied that PUBG Mobile India was given special preference and that the game remained banned under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act 2000.